It's back to school in Sherrard, for the first time in 150 days.

Matherville Intermediate: 23.5%

Junior High: 22%

High School: 22%

Eleven committees were created to come up with the plan. A 'frequently asked questions' page on the district's website offers updates, and a flexible framework was established with the caveat that plans can change, per state guidelines.

The district is prepared for a full return to remote learning should the need arise.

Superintendent Alan Boucher said the framework was adopted following the release of the Illinois State Board of Education document outlining requirements for schools, in conjunction with the Illinois Public Health Department.

Instructional Technology Coach Steve Miller said remote learning will look different now that the district has had time to craft a tech plan — and purchase audio and video technology through grants.

He said a grant from the Looser Flake Foundation totaled $125,000 for technology-related purchases, the federal CARES grant totaled $190,800, giving Sherrard more than $300,000 of unplanned revenue to offset the costs of technology for enhanced remote learning.