It's been 10 days of below normal cold in the Quad-Cities

The long-term trend is toward warming. The year 2020 virtually tied the year 2016 as the hottest years on record, with an average global temperature 1.84 degrees warmer than the 1951-80 mean, according to the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, New York, a division of NASA, or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

The past seven years have been the seven warmest on record, according to the institute.

• While the central United States is experiencing below normal temperatures, eastern Canada and part of Greenland are very much above normal, Wolf said.

• As for snow cover, the Quad-Cities is currently No. 12 on the list for the longest duration of consecutive days with one or more inches of snow on the ground — 47 days, as of Monday.

The longest? That was in 1978-79 when the Quad-Cities had 78 consecutive days with more than an inch of snow on the ground.

• Snow is good for plants, though. Because the snow cover came early, it is insulating the ground and the frost depth is just a couple of inches, Wolf said. That is good for herbaceous (as opposed to woody) perennials.