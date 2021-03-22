'It's been a little rough': Quad-City restaurants and bars struggle through pandemic

Visit Quad Cities has hosted QC Restaurant Week since 2013. Normally the last week of February, this year it will be held March 22-28.

People are invited to order from one, or more, of the participating restaurants and send in a picture of their receipt or their meal to be entered in a contest to win gift cards for local restaurants.

All of the participating restaurants offer dine-in or carry-out options, Waytenick said.

Figueroa-Garces said it's important customers and staff feel safe, so her restaurant takes COVID-19 seriously.

She said that even though opening a restaurant during the pandemic was hard, it made the most sense for her situation.

"My husband has been a cook for over 30 years. I've been in the restaurant business for, I want to say 13 years plus. One day we decided, why work for somebody else when we can do it?"

In the past, Visit Quad Cities asked restaurants to offer promotions during the week, but Waytenick said because of COVID-19 that's not a requirement this year. The goal is simply to drive business and revenue to the restaurants.