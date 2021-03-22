'It's been a little rough': Quad-City restaurants and bars struggle through pandemic

Melissa Figueroa-Garces opened Meli's Pancake House on December 3, 2020—in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Figueroa-Garces signed the lease in November, Illinois was allowing restaurants to serve customers up to 50% capacity, but the state shut down again just a few days after.
“It’s been hard. I didn't really think it was going to be this hard," Figueroa-Garces said.
The restaurant industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the temporary closures and capacity restrictions that came with it, according to the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce business outlook report. Despite focusing on to-go orders for food and cocktails, and outdoor dining, most restaurants and bars have struggled. While other parts of the Quad-Cities economy were recovering by the fourth quarter of 2020, growth in the service industry was flat, and declined again between Thanksgiving and Christmas, as COVID-19 cases surged in the area.
That's why Jessica Waytenick, public relations and marketing manager for Visit Quad Cities, said this year's QC Restaurant Week is especially important.
"We want people to love our local restaurants and love what we have here in the Quad-Cities," Waytenick said.
Visit Quad Cities has hosted QC Restaurant Week since 2013. Normally the last week of February, this year it will be held March 22-28.
People are invited to order from one, or more, of the participating restaurants and send in a picture of their receipt or their meal to be entered in a contest to win gift cards for local restaurants.
All of the participating restaurants offer dine-in or carry-out options, Waytenick said.
Figueroa-Garces said it's important customers and staff feel safe, so her restaurant takes COVID-19 seriously.
She said that even though opening a restaurant during the pandemic was hard, it made the most sense for her situation.
"My husband has been a cook for over 30 years. I've been in the restaurant business for, I want to say 13 years plus. One day we decided, why work for somebody else when we can do it?"
In the past, Visit Quad Cities asked restaurants to offer promotions during the week, but Waytenick said because of COVID-19 that's not a requirement this year. The goal is simply to drive business and revenue to the restaurants.
"I think that's still the important reason for QC Restaurant Week, is to celebrate and support the small businesses that we have in the Quad-Cities. And really, they're all unique. None of our restaurants, unless they are a chain restaurant, are exactly the same as any other restaurant out there," Waytenick said.
Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro and Bar will offer a Restaurant Week special of an entree and a desert for $20, and Chef Brandon Nelson hopes it will drive traffic.
"It's a good opportunity to do that and then give us a chance to win them over," Nelson said.
Fifth Avenue Syndicate opened in October 2019, and Nelson said the restaurant was doing well before the pandemic, but as coronavirus spread, things got difficult.
"Without people coming in to support the labor, you can't really pay for your staff to come in. So, you're giving little hours to people and you can just see morale go down because people aren't paying their bills. It was really tough times, it really was," Nelson said.
Juan Hernandez, Chef and General Manager at Twin Span Brewing, said the pandemic made it hard to pay construction bills for his planned April 2020 opening. He pushed the opening back about six weeks for the safety of the crew and guests.
"It's been a little rough," Hernandez said.
For restaurant week, Twin Span is debuting a new menu item, a BBQ brisket sandwich, at a discounted price. Hernandez said he wants people to know that Twin Span Brewing is a brewery that serves food.
"I think this will be good exposure for us because nobody knows exactly what we are yet," Hernandez said.
Connie Cornmesser, owner of Hey Bryan's, a sports bar in East Moline, said the pandemic has been especially hard for bars that don't sell food, and she thinks it will be harder for those bars to bounce back.
"People have become more comfortable not going out into our establishments. We're creatures of habit. After you stay home for a year during a COVID pandemic, the turnaround doesn't happen overnight," Cornmesser said.
Hey Bryan's was shut down a total of five months in 2020, and Cornmesser said their profit margin is still down by almost 30%. They weren't able to adapt to the pandemic by offering their service to-go, like most restaurants could, because packaged liquor is more expensive for bars to buy and sell. She said they could not compete with prices at box stores and liquor stores.
For Cinco de Mayo, they sold liquor in a package deal with chips and salsa, but didn't make money on it.
"The money that we actually made on that we turned around and helped donate it. It was a donation back to our employees," Cornmesser said. "It was basically a promotion to help our bartenders to be able to receive some funds, because at that time unemployment wasn't kicking in immediately."
Cornmesser has been able to bring back all of her employees to work their full hours, but she said they're still struggling to get back to where they were financially before the pandemic, and she doesn't believe it will happen for a while.
"We're moving forward. Are we where we were at? By no means are we even close," Cornmesser said.