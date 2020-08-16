'It's bittersweet': Moline costume and magic shop closing its doors, and everything must go

He first purchased The Fun Shop in Davenport about 25 years ago, he said, and moved it to Bettendorf.

“I was working for John Deere, and a year later, Deere transferred me to Denver," so he sold the business to a friend, he said. The business changed hands a few times until eight years ago.

“I bought it back,” Dany said. “It went full circle.”

Once Dany retired from John Deere, “this was kind of a man cave, little fun thing for me to do,” he said.

He first got into magic when he was a teenager in Cleveland. “I’ve had magic as a hobby all my life," he said. "I enjoy entertaining and making people laugh and having fun.”

Having rented out oodles of costumes for mascots and holiday characters to businesses, organizations and more, “I have been kind of, like, providing a service for thousands of kids in the Quad-Cities for eight years, and it’s a good feeling.”

Dany will stay plenty busy once the shop closes, as he has taken on administrative duties of two large magic groups on Facebook.