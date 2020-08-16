'It's bittersweet': Moline costume and magic shop closing its doors, and everything must go

High on a shelf at The Fun Co. costume and magic shop in Moline sits the heads of the Easter Bunny, Minnie Mouse, roosters, eagles, snowmen and much more, all waiting patiently for a person to don them and bring them to life.
Packed are the racks with thousands of costumes, ready to transform people into superheroes and villains, historical and fictional figures, biblical characters and more.
And all of it’s for sale for roughly 20- to 80-percent off, priced from $1 up to a couple hundred dollars.
The curtain is closing on the theatrical wonderland that is The Fun Co. (at 2201 5th Ave., Suite 12, Moline), so now’s your chance to snag costumes; wigs; accessories; fixtures and display cases; jokes, gags and novelty items, garage-sale style, before the shop’s disappearing act sometime next month.
“I would have to say it’s bittersweet," said The Fun Co. owner Eric Dany, of Moline.
COVID-19-related closures and other factors led to Dany’s decision to close. “It was difficult in that I really enjoy -- have a passion for what I have been doing, but it’s also time to move on."
Dany said there has been a magic shop in the Quad-Cities for more than a hundred years. He has operated The Fun Co. for eight years downtown Moline this go-round, but its history goes “way, way back.”
He first purchased The Fun Shop in Davenport about 25 years ago, he said, and moved it to Bettendorf.
“I was working for John Deere, and a year later, Deere transferred me to Denver," so he sold the business to a friend, he said. The business changed hands a few times until eight years ago.
“I bought it back,” Dany said. “It went full circle.”
Once Dany retired from John Deere, “this was kind of a man cave, little fun thing for me to do,” he said.
He first got into magic when he was a teenager in Cleveland. “I’ve had magic as a hobby all my life," he said. "I enjoy entertaining and making people laugh and having fun.”
Having rented out oodles of costumes for mascots and holiday characters to businesses, organizations and more, “I have been kind of, like, providing a service for thousands of kids in the Quad-Cities for eight years, and it’s a good feeling.”
Dany will stay plenty busy once the shop closes, as he has taken on administrative duties of two large magic groups on Facebook.
He has enjoyed running the shop and having the chance to meet people, spend time with other area magicians, and more. “I’ve also liked the business side of magic, and enjoyed running the magic shop … (where) all the magicians congregate on Saturday mornings,” he said.
“Everybody who has walked in here is usually going to have fun, and it’s a positive experience.”
While COVID-19 has changed and canceled many events this yeah, “sometime in the future, maybe late this year, next year,” Dany said, “there’ll be an opportunity to use these costumes.”
The Fun Co., at 2201 5th Ave., Suite 12, Moline, is open noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit facebook.com/themagicandfunco.
