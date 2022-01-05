It's cold outside. Here's how to prevent frozen pipes.

With the winds on Wednesday, the wind chill was in the negative teens much of the day.
Illinois American Water said it's time to prevent frozen pipes.
They recommend:
• Allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing. (You can collect the water for later use.)
• Open cabinet doors to expose pipes to warmer room temperatures.
“These two tips are most important," Vice President of Operations Beth Matthews said. "They help residents keep their home plumbing safe, while also supporting our team in the field. Many times, when pipes freeze, customers will assume there is an issue with their water service and call our team to inspect. This can place demand on our team members who are working hard in the field to keep water flowing.”
If in-home pipes freeze, customers should:
• Shut off the water immediately and not try to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. There may be unseen cracks in pipes or joints.
• Warm the air around the frozen pipe, using a hair dryer, space heater or hot water. Avoid using kerosene heaters or open flames, and don't leave a space heater unattended.
• Once pipes thaw, turn water on slowly and check pipes for cracks and leaks.
If you are away from your home, the company suggests:
• Have someone regularly check their property to ensure the heat is working and the pipes have not frozen.
• Consider a freeze alarm. The alarm will call a user-selected phone number if the inside temperature drops below 45 degrees.