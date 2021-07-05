It's Firecracker Run time
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A pair of staff dismissals, teacher-certification shortages and declining enrollment are worries parents at Alleman High School in Rock Island.
- Updated
Jennifer and Doug Harper purchased Snowstar Tuesday, and have many plans for new summer activities there.
- Updated
A Bettendorf chiropractor charged with insurance fraud pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Thursday.
Red, White and Boom! Here's a roundup of fireworks shows and other Quad Cities Fourth of July activities
- Updated
There's plenty to do this Fourth of July weekend for people of all ages in and around the Quad Cities.
- Updated
A Davenport man owned a Glock pistol which had a switch attached that converted it from semi-automatic to fully automatic, meaning it could function as a machine gun.
- Updated
Davenport police are investigating a report that a man robbed a bank on Kimberly Road.
It has taken a long time for Monica Coussens-Danner to muster the courage to tell her story of loss, triumph, sexism, hardship, and leadership…
- Updated
Davenport Police crisis negotiators were able to talk a distraught man off the overpass Friday morning at Interstate 80 and Brady Street.
- Updated
City of Davenport public works officials were busy Monday morning investigating what caused a sinkhole to swallow a portion of East Locust Street.
Updated: At least one person airlifted from collision between truck and semi on U.S. 61 near Davenport
- Updated
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said at least one person was airlifted from the scene of a crash between a pickup truck and a semi trailer truck…