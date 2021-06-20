It's Food Truck Fight time
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here's why Quad-Citians are talking pickles on social media.
- Updated
A Clinton man was arrested Saturday for allegedly hiding cameras in a bathroom to film two girls.
- Updated
Another cyclist has been killed by a motorist in Moline.
- Updated
Davenport police on Thursday recovered a stolen Volkswagen sedan and arrested four suspects who attempted to flee from being arrested.
- Updated
Henry Dinkins, accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, submitted a written arraignment and plea of not guilty Wednesday.
- Updated
The TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf is likely to get a few more restaurants or retail shops after the city council passed an initial rezoning request to allow more to come in.
- Updated
Joseph Richardson, 40, and Marlana Richardson, 38, a husband and wife from Moline, sexually exploited three children by performing sexual acts where those children could see them, and having one of the children film them having sex, court documents state.
- Updated
A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he robbed a Walgreens store early Thursday.
- Updated
A cyclist who was hit by a car and killed Thursday has been identified as Debbie L. Schroder, 78, of Moline.
- Updated
A Moline woman was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly hitting and throwing a 1-year-old child, causing a skull fracture and brain bleeds, …