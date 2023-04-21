The most elaborate Lego sculpture Becky Farias has crafted in the years she's enjoyed the hobby is one she made with her son — a full-scale model of The Daily Bugle from Spider-Man and other Marvel comics.

One she's working on right now, with the goal of displaying it in her Lego store, is a statue of Sonic the Hedgehog. The Brick House owner has seen other adult Lego hobbyists like herself come through her shop, as well as kids, hardcore collectors and more.

"I get families, collectors; every age, gender, race comes through," Farias said. "That's what's neat about Lego — it's for everyone."

Farias is working to bring the creative craft to the Quad-Cities through her store, offering a space to build, buy and sell. She said she played with Legos when she was younger but fell away from it as she got older, until her son showed interest in the building-block toys.

For the past 12 years she's been building with her son and for herself and opened The Brick House in March 2021. After a year-and-a-half in business, Farias moved the business to a larger space and said business has grown in the months since.

The Brick House, 1825 7th St., Moline, is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The shop offers new and pre-owned sets, loose Legos by the pound and miniature figures.

In addition to selling and buying Lego pieces and sets in the store, Farias said, she hosts birthday parties and clubs for kids and adults. Her next event, a bring-your-own-bricks-and-beverages night, will bring builders ages 18 and up to the shop April 28. Those interested can register online.

Farias has met other Lego enthusiasts through these meet-ups and running the store, more than she expected.

"I'm meeting a lot of people that I would have never known liked Lego because, for myself, in my circle of friends and family and that kind of thing, I'm the only one that likes Lego," she said. "So they're out there, but it's not an open thing."

One way Farias is showcasing the local Lego community is through building contests. The one she is currently holding is in honor of May 4, or Star Wars Day. She has invited builders 12 and under to craft a lightsaber duel, and builders ages 13 and over to create a Star Wars-themed battle scene, either modeled after a scene in the movies or a battle all their own.

Those who build a set and bring it into The Brick House for photos by April 29 will be entered into a drawing to win a family four-pack of tickets to Brickworld Chicago, a Lego convention that takes place in June.

Farias is unsure of how many builders will enter dioramas for the contest. When running past events like it, though, she saw an influx of entries in the days leading up to the deadline. After all, building a plastic brick masterpiece takes time.

"Some of the ones that have participated in the past contests, they've done some really elaborate stuff," Farias said.