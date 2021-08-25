'It's just been one big learning experience': Augustana junior becomes first student to direct a play at Moline's Black Box Theatre

Isaacson said that even beyond learning technical theater skills during her time directing, she has learned a lot from Adams about the environment and atmosphere of a theater.

“Not only have I learned a lot about being a director," she said, "but also about managing the front house and how to create an atmosphere for people to come in and be excited about the show they're seeing."

One of the more challenging sides, however, was learning how to trust her own instincts when it came to decision making.

As director, she was responsible for answering all the cast and crew’s questions about every aspect of the show, and making decisions on every front.

“It just is a lot of having to trust my own gut and knowing the vision I want for the show,” she said.

Despite the adjustment, Adams was thrilled to have Isaacson as the theater’s first student director and to have the opportunity to pass down her knowledge and experience to new artists.

“It’s a wonderful thing to pass along your own hard knocks,” said Adams, adding that she hopes to be a “sounding board for young people who want to make this their life’s work.”