'It's just crazy': Davenport seeks to ban discredited 'conversion therapy' of LGBTQ youth

Under the ordinance change, licensed medical or mental health providers would be barred from providing or advertising conversion therapies to minors. Complaints would be handled by the Civil Rights Commission.

It’s unclear to what extent conversion therapy is practiced in Davenport, if at all. Some have reported seeing ads for conversion therapy in the area over the last several years. Due to mounting criticisms, conversion therapy often goes by other names, including “reparative therapy.”

Sarah Eikleberry, an associate professor at St. Ambrose University, advises members of the campus LGBTQ community. Calling conversion therapy a “form of child abuse” and “pseudoscientific,” Eikleberry urged City Council to pass a ban.

“I think it’s very on-brand for a city that calls itself vibrant, progressive and livable,” Eikleberry said. “It would also increase our municipal equity index from the Human Rights Campaign’s scale, which is something some businesses consider when they look to bring their commerce here.”