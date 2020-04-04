'It's just crazy': Davenport seeks to ban discredited 'conversion therapy' of LGBTQ youth

Davenport is debating a ban on “conversion therapy” for minors, the discredited practice of trying to change an individual’s gender identity or sexual orientation.
Under the ordinance change before City Council, medical or mental health providers would be barred from providing or advertising conversion therapies to minors. Minors would also have more time — within a year after their eighteenth birthday — to file complaints about conversion therapy.
“I think this [conversion therapy] has no place and that we should pass it right away,” said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.
Conversion therapy involves a range of interventions — which can include electric shock, food and liquid deprivation, smelling salts, hypnosis and other tactics — aimed to change the identities of LGBTQ individuals, including minors.
The practice has been widely denounced by medical professionals, including the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association. Conversion therapy techniques rest on assumptions that homosexuality and gender identity are mental disorders and can and should be changed, according to the American Medical Association.
“This assumption is not based on medical and scientific evidence,” the AMA said in a memo. “In addition, empirical evidence has demonstrated that homosexuality and trans and non-binary gender identities are normal variations of human identity and expression, not inherently linked to mental illness.”
It's also believed that conversion therapy is responsible for "significant long-term harm," including depression, anxiety, alienation, loneliness and perhaps even suicidal behaviors.
Twenty states have passed some sort of ban on conversion therapy, including Illinois. The Iowa legislature has come close to banning the practice on minors, including in 2015 when such a ban was narrowly passed by the Iowa Senate but faltered in the House of Representatives.
A bill received attention in the current legislative cycle but did not survive beyond the funnel, diminishing the likelihood of state action this year.
Matson told City Council the proposed ban was partly inspired by the Human Rights Campaign's annual "municipal equality index scorecard," a report that measures cities on LGBT equality. Last year, Davenport scored 80 out of 100 points, which put the city seventh out of nine Iowa cities, behind Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Des Moines, among others.
Under the ordinance change, licensed medical or mental health providers would be barred from providing or advertising conversion therapies to minors. Complaints would be handled by the Civil Rights Commission.
It’s unclear to what extent conversion therapy is practiced in Davenport, if at all. Some have reported seeing ads for conversion therapy in the area over the last several years. Due to mounting criticisms, conversion therapy often goes by other names, including “reparative therapy.”
Sarah Eikleberry, an associate professor at St. Ambrose University, advises members of the campus LGBTQ community. Calling conversion therapy a “form of child abuse” and “pseudoscientific,” Eikleberry urged City Council to pass a ban.
“I think it’s very on-brand for a city that calls itself vibrant, progressive and livable,” Eikleberry said. “It would also increase our municipal equity index from the Human Rights Campaign’s scale, which is something some businesses consider when they look to bring their commerce here.”
The proposed ban does not have an explicit exemption for religious organizations. In some states, religious organizations or other individuals have sued over conversion therapy bans. In Illinois, a group of pastors sued the state for banning conversion therapies, which they alleged violates their speech and religious rights.
Daniel Sunne from The Family Leader, a conservative religious organization, told the Iowa Capital Dispatch in the winter he opposed the proposed statewide ban in part because conversion therapy isn't practiced in Iowa.
Matson said the proposed ordinance has broad support from area mental health professionals, including from Vera French and Robert Young Center.
The proposal appears to have broad support on City Council. Ward 4 Alderman Ray Ambrose called conversation therapy “crazy.” Alderman At Large J.J. Condon said he “very much supports” the proposal, adding conversion therapy “has no place in our community.”
Bill Peterson, a Davenport resident and physics instructor at Augustana College, told Davenport's City Council that conversion therapy is occurring in Iowa.
“I think protecting young people from this ongoing problem is something we can all get behind,” Peterson said. “I think this is a real opportunity for the city of Davenport to stand up and set an example for the rest of the state.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.
