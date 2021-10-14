'It's like a second Pride': Halloween provides time for LGBTQ+ community to take off masks, put on costumes

Halloween of 1994 was less of a coming-out for Kerry Wells, and more of a confirmation. The persona Wells, 20 at the time, put on that night out at JR's Nightclub was Whitney Houston — her first time in full-drag.

"That was probably one of my best Halloweens, it was really, really fun," she said. "It was so totally different than how I thought it would be. I can remember being scared of being who I was. I can remember not knowing exactly who I was, but that night, I could express it."

Wells, 47, described Halloween for people she knows as getting the chance to take off the mask, rather than put one on. During the '90s in the Quad-Cities, Wells, a trans woman, wasn't able to express herself in daily life. It was Halloween that gave her time to be herself in public.

Halloween has long been held dear in the hearts of the LGBTQ+ community. Called "Gay Christmas" by some, it's a time of year that has traditionally allowed people to dress and act however they want, giving gender-nonconforming people the chance to dress how they feel most comfortable.

The holiday has become more commercialized and popular over the past couple of decades, but the core idea of exploring new ways of being or presenting oneself in a way society wouldn't accept during the rest of the year hasn't changed.