'It's like they've been trying to give Black people a chance to make it': Black business owners feel supported by Quad-City community

Mechelle Williams was manning the booth for her and her children's business at a recent farmers' market when a customer came up, looking at the various candles and other products on display.

As Williams rung up her purchase, the customer timidly told her that she was making an effort to shop at more Black-owned businesses such as her family's, MJ's Creative Candles. There was no need for her to be timid for acknowledging that, Williams said.

"It was very refreshing," she said.

In the summer of 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, social media exploded with calls to support Black-owned businesses. A year later, local Black business owners are still feeling that support.

People and publications put out lists of local Black-owned businesses and other ways to support during that time, including the QC Empowerment Network. The collaborative initiative also held a series of open-air markets that hosted Black business owners.

QC Empowerment Network COO Tracy Singleton said these markets and the other efforts that summer bridged a gap that had existed between customers and Black-owned businesses. This gap was created in part by a lack of knowledge.