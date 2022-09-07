'It's magnificent:' Viking Mississippi makes inaugural stop in Quad-Cities

Atlanta Dawn had her easel set up in the shade of the Viking Mississippi, capturing the river boat's first docking in the Quad-Cities in strokes of her paintbrush.

The artist thought she would be able to just paint from the scene itself, but underestimated its size and presence on the river — she'll be using a photograph to finish what she couldn't get to before the vessel sets off again.

"It's magnificent," Dawn said. "Such a gorgeous boat. I love how open the windows are, I can imagine it floating down the river."

Quad-Cities residents gathered Wednesday in River Heritage Park, 615 E. River Drive, Davenport, to welcome Viking Cruise Lines' first Mississippi River cruise and its passengers to the area. The vessel began its journey in St. Paul, Minnesota Sept. 3, docking in communities along the river shore on its way to St. Louis.

Visit Quad Cities asked Dawn to commemorate the occasion with her painting, and rolled out the red carpet for passengers to disembark and head off to excursions, including the Deere-Wiman House and Butterworth Center, Figge Art Museum and John Deere Pavilion & Store. A band played jazz tunes while residents and passengers sipped champagne in the late summer sun.

Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell said at the ribbon cutting that Viking's stop in the Quad-Cities is another example of the region coming together to pursue the vision of becoming an internationally-known riverfront destination.

From city governments to local businesses and organizations, many partners collaborated to create a unique and welcoming experience for the tourists stepping off the boat.

"I think this is a very proud moment in the history of the Quad-Cities," Herrell said.

Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission Executive Officer Steve Ahrens said he was satisfied seeing Viking Mississippi dock at the remodeled River Heritage Park. The city extended the river walk and beautified the park in preparation for increased foot traffic from the cruises.

Looking ahead, Ahrens said the Riverfront Improvement Commission has plans to expand the turnaround area in the park to accommodate bus traffic and possibly further develop the outlook areas of the park.

"River Heritage Park is an amenity for the community, and we are able to share it with folks from across the country and in some cases the world through these cruise lines," Ahrens said. "So it's very gratifying to be able to take video and pictures today and share this with those passengers and community members."

As he helped with clean-up after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Ahrens said he heard from a North Carolina resident that she was already planning to make her way back to the Quad-Cities for another vacation. She couldn't believe the red carpet was rolled out for them, and couldn't wait to hear more of the stories the Quad-Cities has to tell.

Glennda Currence handed out beads to people in the crowd, a practice that, paired with the jazz band her husband was playing in, Viking Mississippi captain Cory Burke said reminded him of Mardis Gras. It was her hope to leave passengers with some stories of their own to tell, and hopefully share their experiences with others.

"I'm honored to let people know how rich the Quad-Cities is in friendship, fun, music, I want them to leave here with a really good, warm feeling … and I think they will."