It's not too late to get your influenza vaccination

As cold weather sets in and people spend more time indoors, viruses like flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise, especially among children. The combination of flu, RSV and COVID-19, which has not gone away, could continue to stress the health care system this winter.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), seasonal flu activity is elevated across the country, with most states reporting high or very high levels of the virus.

The high level of flu activity underscores the importance of vaccination this season. Every year, flu vaccination prevents illnesses, medical visits, hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses.

“Ideally, vaccinations should occur by the end of October. However, as long as flu viruses are circulating, vaccination should continue throughout flu season, even in January or later,” says Lisa Caffery, RN-BC, CIC, FAPIC, Infection Prevention Coordinator, Genesis Health System. “It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body.”

Vaccination of people at higher risk of developing serious flu complications is especially important to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Those at higher risk include young children, pregnant people, people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease, and people 65 years and older.

Vaccination also is important for health care workers (influenza vaccination is mandatory for Genesis employees) and others who live with or care for people at higher risk to keep from spreading flu to them. This is especially true for people who work in long-term care facilities, which are home to many of the people most vulnerable to flu.

Children younger than 6 months are at higher risk of serious flu illness but are too young to be vaccinated. People who care for infants should be vaccinated instead.

In addition to getting a flu vaccination, there are other everyday actions you can take to prevent or reduce the spread of flu:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them. Stay home for at least 24 hours after fever is gone except to get medical care or other necessities. Fever should be gone without the need to use a fever-reducing medicine.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause flu.

Following the steps above also can help prevent the spread of RSV and COVID-19.

If you do catch the flu, Caffery says antiviral drugs can alleviate symptoms, shorten the duration and may prevent complications.

“Flu antiviral drugs work best for treatment when they are started within two days of getting sick. Starting them later still can be helpful, especially if the sick person has a higher risk factor or is very sick from flu.”

If you are at higher risk from flu and get flu symptoms, call your health care provider early so you can be treated with a flu antiviral if needed. Follow your provider’s instructions for taking the drug.