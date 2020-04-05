Related to this story
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 461 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Monday in Illinois. Seven new deaths …
Davenport COVID-19 survivor: 'It was surreal; I was miserable'
Nestled just off Davenport's 35th and Brady Streets, rests an icon, a Quad Cities staple since 1971.
If the number of COVID-related deaths in Rock Island County exceeds morgue capacity, the coroner said he can get all the refrigeration trucks …
The novel coronavirus has accomplished what Iowa lawmakers and lobbyists have been unable to do for decades: lift the requirement for grocery …
A bar owner has been accused in Rock Island County of violating Illinois’ COVID-19 restrictions against serving food and drink on site.
Davenport Police, fire and Iowa State patrol are in the area of Tremont Avenue at Central Park, Davenport. Police set up crime scene tape in t…
One person was wounded Tuesday night in shooting on the west side of Davenport.
A woman waiting to pay for groceries Friday morning at Schnuck’s on Middle Road in Bettendorf might have summed up the way most Quad-City resi…
Davenport police arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday in connection with a March 23 armed robbery of the Stop and Shop at 2920 W. Locust St.