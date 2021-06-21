'It's really a labor of love': Milan entrepreneur opens storefront for antiques business

Like many antiques shops, Mark Tanner's Olde Barn Vintage, Antiques and Things is stuffed full of old pictures, furniture and other curios. However, not every antiques store has a painting of Priscilla Presley, commissioned by the King himself.

Priscilla is hanging proudly on the wall of the shop, bare-chested and lounging in finery. Tanner is in talks with Elvis Presley Enterprises on the sale of the piece.

Presley's painting — priced at $24,000 — is just one of around 1,000 items in Tanner's inventory, all individually selected.

The Olde Barn Vintage, Antiques and Things brick-and-mortar location will open July 5 at 1309 W. 10th Ave. in Milan.

"It's really a labor of love for me," Tanner said.

The storefront opening comes in Olde Barn Vintage, Antiques and Things’ fifth year of business. Both Tanner and his wife are entrepreneurs, he said, already having experience running a business.

History and quality is what first drew Tanner to antiquing. What started as a hobby grew to fill up his garage and spill into his house, as well as a storage unit.