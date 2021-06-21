'It's really a labor of love': Milan entrepreneur opens storefront for antiques business

Like many antiques shops, Mark Tanner's Olde Barn Vintage, Antiques and Things is stuffed full of old pictures, furniture and other curios. However, not every antiques store has a painting of Priscilla Presley, commissioned by the King himself.
Priscilla is hanging proudly on the wall of the shop, bare-chested and lounging in finery. Tanner is in talks with Elvis Presley Enterprises on the sale of the piece.
Presley's painting — priced at $24,000 — is just one of around 1,000 items in Tanner's inventory, all individually selected.
The Olde Barn Vintage, Antiques and Things brick-and-mortar location will open July 5 at 1309 W. 10th Ave. in Milan.
"It's really a labor of love for me," Tanner said.
The storefront opening comes in Olde Barn Vintage, Antiques and Things’ fifth year of business. Both Tanner and his wife are entrepreneurs, he said, already having experience running a business.
History and quality is what first drew Tanner to antiquing. What started as a hobby grew to fill up his garage and spill into his house, as well as a storage unit.
"I told my wife, 'You know, I think I'm just going to, just to make some money, I'm going to buy a few pieces here and there, and I'm going to sell them online,'" Tanner said. "And one piece led to another piece, and another piece, and another piece."
Selling items exclusively online was Tanner's original strategy, but with his inventory so large and items not selling quickly, he needed more space and exposure.
The store features a main front room, a hallway and two smaller rooms, each filled with antiques. Overflow space in the back of the store holds even more items. About 75% of his inventory has been moved, with just some big pieces still at home or in storage.
Tanner delicately moved through the space, easily stepping around old wooden frames and shining glass lamps. He'd perk up whenever he came across an item with a fun fact or an illustrious history.
Tanner said he doesn't have any specific topic or time frame in mind when buying, but he particularly enjoys historical military items and signed vintage oil paintings of barns. One gem he found just strolling through a resale store was a German field cooking kit from World War I, with all its parts still accounted for.
Items in the business owner's inventory have come from all over, from large estates to wholesale retailers to Facebook Marketplace. Having an eye for detail and a passion for learning has helped Tanner pick and price antiques.
Research on Priscilla's painting has proved difficult. He knows that Elvis probably commissioned the painting while he and Priscilla were in Vegas in the early 1970s, but the signature on the painting has been hard to place.
While some aspects of antiquing can be challenging, learning about objects' pasts is something Tanner continues to enjoy. He hopes to up his sales and increase item turnover, so he can keep buying and learning about more.
"I've had some pretty decent sales and it's just been kind of a hobby thing," he said. "And quite frankly, it still is."