'It's really sad that we're going to have to fight this fight again': Lack of access to legal abortion led to a Rock Island woman's death in 1972. Her children don't want that to happen again.

In 1972, Shirley Hunter Johnson was a single mother, pregnant with her fourth child. After three difficult pregnancies in which she suffered from severe preeclampsia, a sometimes fatal condition, she decided to get an abortion. Her life depended on it.

Hunter Johnson traveled from her home in Rock Island to New York, where abortion was legalized three years before the landmark case of Roe v. Wade made it legal across the country. But since Hunter Johnson was already past 24 weeks of pregnancy, she was turned away.

Hunter Johnson returned home and died on July 13, 1972, at the age of 33, along with her unborn child. She left behind three young children, ages 11, 8 and 1.

When news broke Monday of a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, two of Hunter Johnson's children reacted with disappointment.

"I'm a little numb about the whole thing. It's really sad that we're going to have to fight this fight again," said Tracy Jones, now 51. "It feels like we're slipping backwards."

Jones said after she was born, her mother was cautioned that if she became pregnant again, she could possibly die. Jones' mother and father divorced in December, 1971. Her mother started dating and soon became pregnant.

"At that time, if you were a single woman, you couldn't access birth control pills," Jones said.

It wasn't until March 1972 that the Supreme Court ruled unmarried couples could have access to birth control.

Jones said by the time her mother had saved enough money for the journey to New York to get an abortion, it was too late. The cause of death on Hunter Johnson's death certificate is listed as "eclampsia." She is buried in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.

Jones said her mother's death "tore the whole family apart" and wonders how things might have been different had her mother been able to easily access women's healthcare and an abortion.

"It was the 1970s. Now, they would probably get the kids into therapy," Jones said. "No one ever talked about her. We would only see my mom's side of the family on Christmas Eve. This subject is so touchy. No one ever talked about it. I don't have anything personal of hers; I don't have anything I can touch and say, 'this is my mom's.'"

Jones' older brother, Gregg Johnson, was just 8-years-old when their mother died.

Like Jones, he also was shocked to hear women could once again be denied the right to govern their own bodies without interference from the government.

"I'm stunned; I'm still processing it," Johnson said. "We kept thinking this could happen, but we also thought, this can't happen. This does affect me personally. As someone who lost his mother 50 years ago because she didn't have access to abortion, I only knew I had no memory of my mother.

"I was profoundly sad as a child. I didn't want to be here for many years. I thought God would be merciful and take me at some point, because I did miss my mom."

Johnson fears the ramifications the Supreme Court's decision would have on his two adult step-daughters and his 10-year-old daughter should they find themselves in a similar situation.

Johnson is currently running as a Democratic candidate for Illinois state Representative in District 72. If elected, he vows to fight to keep abortion legal in Illinois.

"I think Illinois has done a very good job of protecting women's reproductive rights," he said. "These fights are occurring in so many states. We can't pretend as if Illinois is going to be a Nirvana for women to have their independence and reproductive rights. This is something Republicans are going to push at the national level should they retake Congress.

"I'm willing to tell my story anywhere, anytime in order to prevent that from happening. But this is not my story; it's my mother's story. It is my family's story," Johnson said. "No mother should ever have to worry about what's going to happen to her three kids because she doesn't have the ability to make her own decisions. No family should go through what my family went through."

Jones helped organize a women's rights rally in Rock Island's Schwiebert Park in September to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. In attendance was Johnson and their older sister, Kathy Yungen. Jones put a photo of their mother on a poster to make a point.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Jones fears for the country.

"We're in a lot of trouble," she said. "Progress is made with little steps and it's the same way with a decline. (Conservatives) start chipping away at things. The next thing could be birth control. There is already no Planned Parenthood clinic in the Quad Cities. It's already not easy to access birth control if you're a teenage girl. Let's say you don't want to tell your parents. Where are you going to go?

"We've made progress, but now it's getting taken away."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.