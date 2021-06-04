It's rhubarb time in Aledo

The Aledo 2021 Rhubarb Fest kicked off at 9 a.m. Friday with a bake sale. All things rhubarb, including treats, crafts and food were available. There will also be antique and other sales, live music and tours of town. Main events continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event and parking are free. For a full schedule visit www.aledorhubarbfest.com.