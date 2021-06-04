 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's rhubarb time in Aledo
0 Comments

It's rhubarb time in Aledo

  • Updated
  • 0

The Aledo 2021 Rhubarb Fest kicked off at 9 a.m. Friday with a bake sale. All things rhubarb, including treats, crafts and food were available. There will also be antique and other sales, live music and tours of town. Main events continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event and parking are free. For a full schedule visit www.aledorhubarbfest.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News