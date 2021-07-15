'It's sadness': Local organization reaches out to its Haitian contacts following assassination

Following the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, concern has increased, both globally and locally.

Friends of the People of Haiti (FOPH), a Moline-based nonprofit, is worried about the effect the assassination will have on its contacts and friends in Haiti.

“It’s a tragedy of course, it’s a sadness,” said Luann Polissaint, president of the organization.

The nondenominational organization partners with St. Anne’s Catholic parish in Haiti to help build houses, install water purifiers and introduce seed loans for locals, among many other projects, through mission trips.

When she first got the news of the assassination, Polissaint contacted the priest at St. Anne’s to check on the status of the community and ask what their organization could do to help.

“His response back to me was all we can do is pray together,” she said.

The three interpreters that FOPH uses during its trips to Haiti live in Port au Prince, Jacmel and Gonaives, all in Haiti, and are also concerned about the impact the assassination will have.