'It's sadness': Local organization reaches out to its Haitian contacts following assassination

Following the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, concern has increased, both globally and locally.
Friends of the People of Haiti (FOPH), a Moline-based nonprofit, is worried about the effect the assassination will have on its contacts and friends in Haiti.
“It’s a tragedy of course, it’s a sadness,” said Luann Polissaint, president of the organization.
The nondenominational organization partners with St. Anne’s Catholic parish in Haiti to help build houses, install water purifiers and introduce seed loans for locals, among many other projects, through mission trips.
When she first got the news of the assassination, Polissaint contacted the priest at St. Anne’s to check on the status of the community and ask what their organization could do to help.
“His response back to me was all we can do is pray together,” she said.
The three interpreters that FOPH uses during its trips to Haiti live in Port au Prince, Jacmel and Gonaives, all in Haiti, and are also concerned about the impact the assassination will have.
“All three of them said that they are sad and very worried,” said Polissaint after contacting them. “They do not know where the future of their country is going.”
The community that FOPH partners with is a mountain community around Port-au-Prince rather than one directly within the city, which Polissaint said has kept them out of the chaos thus far, but will not forever.
“Eventually, the ripple effect from [the assassination] will affect the folks in all of Haiti, including the folks that we have been dealing with for the past 30 years. So it’s upsetting, it’s worrisome,” she said.
Unfortunately, she said that it is hard right now to know how to support Haiti during this time.
“Locally, for the community here, I would say support your organizations that support Haiti," she said. "And otherwise right now, hold your breath and pray.”