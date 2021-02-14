 Skip to main content
It's so cold: Fire danger rises
Into the icebox

According to the National Weather Service, another round of light snow is expected Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. There is a high potential for up to an inch of accumulation. North to northwest winds may lead to drifting snow. Very cold temperatures, well below zero, are expected throughout the area with the coldest readings being Saturday night into Monday. 

 DAVID HOTLE

When it's sub-zero outside, it's a good time to be bundled up inside with a hot beverage and a heat source, but check the safety features of your space heater before turning it on and getting too comfortable. 

Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty says Rock Island hasn't seen any heater-related fires so far this year, but warns they have been common in years past. 

His advice to stay safe:

  • Every space heater should have a switch that shuts it off if the unit tips over.
  • Space heaters should only be used in rooms that have someone in them.
  • Heaters should not be used within 3 feet of anything combustible.
  • Whenever possible, heaters should only be used on hard surfaces. 
  • Heaters should be kept out of areas where blankets or other combustibles could land on them or come in contact with them (so try not to cozy up too close to your heater with all your layers on).

-- Emily Andersen

