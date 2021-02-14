It's so cold: Warming shelters are open

It's a little after 9 a.m. on Friday, and inside the Salvation Army building at at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, chairs are set up, coffee's on and there are coloring books for children.

There's everything you need for a warming shelter except people seeking warmth.

"We have not had one person," Major Robert Doliber, the Salvation Army's Quad-Cities coordinator, said of the space that had opened for its fifth day.

When dangerously cold temperatures began the first weekend in February, Doliber decided to open the building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for anyone who wanted to come in. Music, videos and simple snacks were made available, as well as masks for COVID-19 protection on a table at the door.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Doliber notified the United Way of the Quad-Cities and other social service agencies, but had no takers all week. "I didn't expect a lot of people, but I didn't expect no people," he said. "Hopefully people are getting out of the cold somewhere."