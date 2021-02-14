 Skip to main content
It's so cold: Warming shelters are open
It's so cold: Warming shelters are open

It's a little after 9 a.m. on Friday, and inside the Salvation Army building at  at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, chairs are set up, coffee's on and there are coloring books for children.

There's everything you need for a warming shelter except people seeking warmth.

"We have not had one person," Major Robert Doliber, the Salvation Army's Quad-Cities coordinator, said of the space that had opened for its fifth day.

When dangerously cold temperatures began the first weekend in February, Doliber decided to open the building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for anyone who wanted to come in. Music, videos and simple snacks were made available, as well as masks for COVID-19 protection on a table at the door.

Doliber notified the United Way of the Quad-Cities and other social service agencies, but had no takers all week. "I didn't expect a lot of people, but I didn't expect no people," he said. "Hopefully people are getting out of the cold somewhere." 

The doors will remain open today (Monday, Feb. 15) and Tuesday for sure, possibly longer if the bitter cold continues.

"Maybe there's not a need, but it's better to be open and not needed than needed and not open," he said. 

-- Alma Gaul

