It's so cold: Warming shelters are open

Major Robert Doliber, Quad-Cities coordinator for The Salvation Army, shows off some donated hats, scarves and mittens that are available for people who need them at the location at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport.
A sign-in sheet for people using the Salvation Army's warming shelter on Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, remained blank on Friday morning after the space was open for four days.
"It's better to be open and not needed, than needed and not open," Major Robert Doliber, Quad-Cities coordinator for The Salvation Army, said of the warming shelter that had not been used as of Friday morning.
Major Robert Doliber came to the Quad-Cities from the Twin Cities, so he knows all about cold weather and the need to provide a place for people to get warmed up.
Shaving razors, soap, shampoo, toilet paper and other personal hygiene items are available to anyone who needs them at the Salvation Army, 100 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport.
Coffee, hot chocolate and simple snacks are available at the Salvation Army warming shelter at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport. The space will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Monday, Feb. 15), Tuesday and as long as the bitter cold weather continues.
It's a little after 9 a.m. on Friday, and inside the Salvation Army building at at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, chairs are set up, coffee's on and there are coloring books for children.
There's everything you need for a warming shelter except people seeking warmth.
"We have not had one person," Major Robert Doliber, the Salvation Army's Quad-Cities coordinator, said of the space that had opened for its fifth day.
When dangerously cold temperatures began the first weekend in February, Doliber decided to open the building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for anyone who wanted to come in. Music, videos and simple snacks were made available, as well as masks for COVID-19 protection on a table at the door.
Doliber notified the United Way of the Quad-Cities and other social service agencies, but had no takers all week. "I didn't expect a lot of people, but I didn't expect no people," he said. "Hopefully people are getting out of the cold somewhere."
The doors will remain open today (Monday, Feb. 15) and Tuesday for sure, possibly longer if the bitter cold continues.