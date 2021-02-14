It's so cold: 'We can't ask customers to wait until Monday'

When a furnace goes out in sub-zero temperatures, it doesn't matter what day of the week it is.
"We're running over-time every day, and we installed furnaces last weekend," said Jason Bull, service manager at J.L. Brady, a Moline-based plumbing and heating company. "We can't ask customers to wait until Monday."
The weather-related service calls started ticking upward as soon as this year's mild winter became much less than mild in late January.
"We had a slow start to winter with the mild temps, but we're busy now," Bull said. "Furnace no-heats are the main problem; those we get to right away.
"With frozen pipes, we get to those quickly too."
He had tips for homeowners to self-diagnose certain furnace malfunctions and advice on avoiding freezing pipes.
"We tell customers to first check their furnace filters, then to make sure the batteries in the thermostat are good, if they use them," he said. "You also went to check the outside vent pipes, because they're usually pretty far off the ground, but they can get covered by drifting snow.
"There's usually a safety switch in furnaces that cause them to shut off in the event of a vent blockage."
Most filters should be replaced every month, he said, even if advertised as being good for three or six months. Pet hair and other factors can contribute to dirty furnace filters.
Bull also suggests keeping thermostats at a steady temperature during bitter-cold snaps. That way, the furnace doesn't have to work as hard to raise the temperature in a home after it's been turned down during nighttime hours, for instance.
But there's another reason: "If you set it back at night, it's likely to stop running for a period and that's when you can have issues with pipes freezing and so on.
"It's a matter of personal preference, but I throw an average of 68 degrees out there. Some like it a little warmer, and that's fine. You should keep a steady temp, though."
-- Barb Ickes