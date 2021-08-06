'It's the bits and pieces that can help build the story': Estate sale for former Davenport police officer gave glimpse into her life

Hundreds of toy police cars. Police badges from all over the U.S. and the globe. Collections of cameras, action figures and coins. And a Davenport police uniform shirt, pressed and hung with care.

These are the pieces that give a glimpse into the life of Frances "Frankie" Wilson. While many of her belongings are passing onto others, some of the things she held onto over the years will help create a fuller picture of the Davenport Police Department's history.

"I knew just from talking to her what a fascinating history (she had)," Davenport Public Library archivist Amy Driskill said. "A lot of times it's the bits and pieces that can help build the story."

Wilson — who died Nov. 25, 2020 — was a retired Davenport police officer hired in the 1970s, during a time where there were only a couple other women on the force. She served for over 30 years, going from beat officer up to shift supervisor. She also worked in the Criminal Investigations Unit, hence the collection of cameras and lenses.

She retired from the department in 2010 and taught at Purdue University Global. She also volunteered at the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center at the Davenport Public Library, where she met Driskill.