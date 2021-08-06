'It's the bits and pieces that can help build the story': Estate sale for former Davenport police officer gave glimpse into her life

Hundreds of toy police cars. Police badges from all over the U.S. and the globe. Collections of cameras, action figures and coins. And a Davenport police uniform shirt, pressed and hung with care.
These are the pieces that give a glimpse into the life of Frances "Frankie" Wilson. While many of her belongings are passing onto others, some of the things she held onto over the years will help create a fuller picture of the Davenport Police Department's history.
"I knew just from talking to her what a fascinating history (she had)," Davenport Public Library archivist Amy Driskill said. "A lot of times it's the bits and pieces that can help build the story."
Wilson — who died Nov. 25, 2020 — was a retired Davenport police officer hired in the 1970s, during a time where there were only a couple other women on the force. She served for over 30 years, going from beat officer up to shift supervisor. She also worked in the Criminal Investigations Unit, hence the collection of cameras and lenses.
She retired from the department in 2010 and taught at Purdue University Global. She also volunteered at the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center at the Davenport Public Library, where she met Driskill.
At her estate sale Friday, people lined up on the sidewalk to come inside the unassuming white house at 2921 Davenport Ave. Inside the house, every room was packed full of objects and furniture. The sale spilled out from the house into the backyard and garage.
Kids visiting the sale gleefully picked out toy cars and bobble-heads as their parents perused antiques and books. Some buyers walked away with containers, others with collectibles.
Doodads, a local antique store, is handling the estate sale, which will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, if goods are still available. Doodads owner Jennifer Goldsberry said it was an honor to learn about Wilson and her legacy.
"It was fascinating to see all the historical-type things that she saved from her service over the years," Goldsberry said.
Jeanne Christensen, Wilson's good friend and fellow officer, said they traveled all over the world together during their time on the force. Both members of the Iowa Association of Women Police, the two women went to 20 international conferences of women officers in places like Australia, Wales and Alaska.
"She was just such a caring person," Christensen said.
Wilson always told Driskill that she doesn't understand just how much the retired officer had collected, and Driskill said she hadn't, until she came to the sale.
The archivist found some police badges and caps, as well as a few other items like a forensics kit, that were going to head back to the Davenport Police Department archive, which she assists with.
Wilson's personality was just as inspiring as her career, Driskill said. Wilson meant a lot to very many people.
"That's one of the reasons we want to have her things in the police archives too, to remember her," Driskill said. "Not just as a female police officer, but for all she did."