'It's time for a change': Black Lives Matter spurs Davenport voter registration drive

Daquazien Collier sat down on a folding chair underneath a small, blue tent at the edge of a gravel parking lot at Hilltop Park and across a folding table from Rev. Rob Johnson and Al Womble.
Cars zipped by on Harrison Street Thursday morning as Collier studied the clip board and voter registration in front of him as Johnson asked him questions and walked him through the form.
Collier, 26, recently moved to Davenport from Hammond, La., east of Baton Rouge, to stay with family after being displaced by Hurricane Laura.
"I really wanted to vote, and I guess it's time for a change," Collier said.
He said he voted in the 2012 election in Louisiana, but has not voted since.
"I feel like this election right here is really important, especially with what's going on today," Collier said, alluding to a year that has been filled with a pandemic, racial unrest and protests against police violence.
However, he said he has not yet made up his mind whom he will cast his ballot for in the presidential election.
"I'm hopeful things will change," Collier said. "I pray they change."
Johnson and Womble are members of a new Des Moines-based political action committee — No Justice, No Peace — that advocates for issues associated with the Black Lives Matter movement and the importance of voting, whether at the national, state or local level.
"We knew after protesting and after everything we were doing in the streets ... that policy needed to change," said Johnson, a Des Moines-area community organizer. "And in order to address systemic racism, you have to address policies. And so you do that by getting people out to vote ... and to elect somebody that represents them and their values."
The pair were on the final leg of a statewide voter registration drive that started in Sioux City.
Johnson, however, wants to be clear: "We can't tell you who to vote for."
"Our job is not to get people to push toward a candidate," Johnson said. "Our job is to get people to the table (voting booth). It's your job to pick."
The pair had registered about 13 new Iowa voters after about an hour at Hilltop Park, and dropped off another 10 voter registration forms for family members and customers at Spears Resale, a Black-owned business on Harrison Street.
Both Womble and Johnson, who say they've been involved in voter registration drives in past elections, said they've witnessed a renewed interest in voting among Black and marginalized voters who see this election as the most consequential in their lifetime.
"The social justice movement is huge right now," Johnson said. "You have social unrest right now. People are angry. People are upset and asking for change. And we firmly believe that change comes with policy."
But it's not just anger, frustration and distress over racial injustice and brutality that's motivating new voters, said Womble, Iowa Democratic Black Caucus chairman.
"People are also very aware that, 'My community is underdeveloped,'" he said. "'I don't have proper funding for my schools.' 'I don't have proper health care.' 'I don't have proper job opportunities.' 'There are things that are happening that are not allowing me to reach my full potential as an individual.'"
Johnson added: "This isn't just about Joe (Biden) and (President Donald) Trump. This is less about Donald Trump and more about you and your area, and how voting can impact your life directly."
For those who have yet to register, Collier had this message: "It was easy and quick. Come out and vote, man. Come vote. Every vote counts."
The deadline to register to vote in Iowa online is 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Individuals may also register to vote on Election Day at the polling place for the precinct where they currently live, and will be required to show proof of residency and identity.
For more information, visit the Iowa Secretary of State's website sos.iowa.gov.
Those who registered to vote with No Justice, No Peace, can go to iwillvote.com to check their registration and check that they're an active voter. If not an active voter, individuals can call their county auditor's office.
