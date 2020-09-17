'It's time for a change': Black Lives Matter spurs Davenport voter registration drive

"We knew after protesting and after everything we were doing in the streets ... that policy needed to change," said Johnson, a Des Moines-area community organizer. "And in order to address systemic racism, you have to address policies. And so you do that by getting people out to vote ... and to elect somebody that represents them and their values."

The pair were on the final leg of a statewide voter registration drive that started in Sioux City.

Johnson, however, wants to be clear: "We can't tell you who to vote for."

"Our job is not to get people to push toward a candidate," Johnson said. "Our job is to get people to the table (voting booth). It's your job to pick."

The pair had registered about 13 new Iowa voters after about an hour at Hilltop Park, and dropped off another 10 voter registration forms for family members and customers at Spears Resale, a Black-owned business on Harrison Street.

Both Womble and Johnson, who say they've been involved in voter registration drives in past elections, said they've witnessed a renewed interest in voting among Black and marginalized voters who see this election as the most consequential in their lifetime.