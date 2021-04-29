'It's your turn. We need you." Rock Island County Health Department is looking at expanding walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

A woman and a small blonde girl in a blue summer dress and sandals walked into the Camden Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic just before noon Thursday.
A member of the Illinois National Guard greeted the mother and daughter, grabbed a tablet and asked "Do you have an appointment today — or are you a walk in?"
"Oh, I'm a walk-in," the woman replied. The little blonde girl clasped her hands behind her back and swayed gently.
"That's great," the polite guardsman said. "We'll get you started and this won't take long at all."
A walk-in at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic? That's correct. Thursday marked the Rock Island County Health Department's first all-day walk-in clinic.
Back in January vehicles filled with grandparents and retirees jammed the roads leading to the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction in Milan after scrambling in windows of just a few minutes to make an online appointment for a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
The public health focus has shifted on both sides of the Quad-Cities. There are no more phases. Based on a break-down of new-case numbers, the vaccination of people 65 or older looks like a success in Rock Island and Scott counties.
"Our focus is now everyone 16 and older," Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said Thursday while working the clinic at Camden Centre. "And we are trying to find ways to make vaccinations easily available to as many people as possible."
Rock Island County health officials took tentative steps into the walk-in model earlier this week, offering a no-appointment-necessary clinic Tuesday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline and walk-in hours at the Camden Centre clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Hill said the results have been mixed. A total of 60 people were vaccinated at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, while roughly 200 got a shot during Wednesday's three-hour walk-in window at Camden Centre.
"Walk-in clinics are something we are looking at," Hill said. "It's a possibility and we are going to look at the numbers. We know the majority of the people who really wanted the vaccine have either finished the process, or have started it.
"I think the walk-in model may appeal to people who have just decided to get the vaccine, or simply haven't had much time to think about vaccination."
Hill confirmed a change at the Camden Centre vaccination clinic. The clinic will now be closed Sundays and Mondays. The hours at the clinic will be 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hill also confirmed the Illinois National Guard will leave the Camden Centre during the first week of June. She did not say if there will be another public health-directed clinic in Rock Island County at a site like Camden Centre or the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction.
"We are exploring options right now," Hill said. "We can have vaccination clinics at the health department. Vaccinations are something we have been doing for a long time. Plus, our private partners are moving to the walk-in model, too."
Public health officials on both sides of the Q-C publicly recognize there are area residents who don't think the vaccine is important, or assume they are healthy and won't get sick.
"The vaccine supply coming into Scott County has increased dramatically since the beginning of January," Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson said. "We are to the point of supply being plentiful. So there is no confusion — vaccine is now available to everyone age 16 and older, there are no priority groups to wait for, no one else who should be ahead of you in line.
"It’s your turn. And we need you."
Thoreson continued to hammer home the themes of wider responsibility to community during Wednesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
"A vaccine is not just an individual solution. It is a community solution. While your vaccine might prevent you from getting sick, your vaccine by itself doesn’t keep the virus from spreading around the community," Thoreson said. "Having lots of people vaccinated is the only thing that will slow it down. If a virus can’t find unvaccinated people to jump to, it becomes weak. When it’s weak, it can no longer spread. That is our goal. That is what the COVID-19 vaccines can do for us — if we all do our part and get vaccinated."
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
After reporting just nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the Rock Island Island County Health Department said Thursday brought 64 new cases, pushing the total number to 14,326 since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 313 deaths in Rock Island County have been linked to the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 46 new cases Thursday In Scott County, pushing the total number of cases to 20,905.
Health officials have linked COVID-19 to 238 deaths in Scott County.
Hospitalization numbers across the Q-C have continued to rise and fall this week, as the Rock Island County Health Department reported 27 residents are hospitalized with the virus.
Genesis Health System reported 26 patients Thursday, but the seven-day positivity rate remained relatively low at 6.89%. That rate was as high 11% two weeks ago.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity last updated its COVID-19 hospitalization numbers Wednesday, reporting 29 patients with severe symptoms of the virus and a test positivity rate of 11.35%.
Walk-ins welcome
According to a Wednesday news release, all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations now offer free COVID-19 vaccines " ... with no appointment necessary to provide the option to walk-in and receive the vaccine when it’s convenient for the recipient."
Those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance, that option is still available by visiting: www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, selecting “Find Appointments." Complete the digital vaccine informed-consent form and appointment selection. COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.