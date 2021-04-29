'It's your turn. We need you." Rock Island County Health Department is looking at expanding walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

"We are exploring options right now," Hill said. "We can have vaccination clinics at the health department. Vaccinations are something we have been doing for a long time. Plus, our private partners are moving to the walk-in model, too."

Public health officials on both sides of the Q-C publicly recognize there are area residents who don't think the vaccine is important, or assume they are healthy and won't get sick.

"The vaccine supply coming into Scott County has increased dramatically since the beginning of January," Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson said. "We are to the point of supply being plentiful. So there is no confusion — vaccine is now available to everyone age 16 and older, there are no priority groups to wait for, no one else who should be ahead of you in line.

"It’s your turn. And we need you."

Thoreson continued to hammer home the themes of wider responsibility to community during Wednesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.