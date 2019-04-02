The Iowa Utilities Board, or IUB, has issued an emergency order extending the winter heating moratorium to May 13.
In coordination with the Governor’s Office and other state agencies, the emergency extension will apply statewide to all Iowa customers eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, and to investor-owned, municipal and cooperative utilities providing electric and natural gas service.
The IUB's action comes on the heels of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' statewide disaster emergency proclamation related to widespread flooding and severe weather.
The annual moratorium, which protects LIHEAP-eligible customers from having their heat utilities shut off, typically runs from Nov. 1 to April 1.
Customers are encouraged to contact their utility companies or their local Community Action Agencies to discuss energy assistance funding and payment arrangements.