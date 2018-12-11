Try 1 month for 99¢
111517-JB Young-005
Buy Now

The former J.B. Young Intermediate School, which closed as a school in 2016. 

 Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES

The Davenport Community School District has been named one of eight recipients of 1,000 Friends of Iowa’s Best Development Award for 2018. The district is recognized for the renovations of its J.B. Young Opportunity Center, which houses much of the district's administration.

“These are our state’s development heroes,” Julia McGuire, program coordinator, said in a news release.

Davenport’s award is specifically for renovating a civic building in a “large community.”

“We were pleased to make the application and nominate the J.B. Young Opportunity Center,” Scott Tunnicliff, director of the Hilltop Campus Village, said in a news release. “We are working with the Davenport Community School District to help integrate all of the re-uses of the properties as amenities for the entire community. The district has done a great job of renovating the interior and exterior and of seeking tenants for the building.”

Davenport Director of Operations Mike Maloney said they were “pleased” with the nomination.

“From the beginning of the process, we’ve been eager to make certain the Opportunity Center and vicinity enhances the area for the benefit of the district and the community,” he said.

1,000 Friends of Iowa is focused on promoting responsible land use in development decisions; the Best Development program is used to acknowledge recipients who “help advance sustainability by considering site design, outdoor and indoor environmental impact, public use, and long-term benefits.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags