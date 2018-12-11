The Davenport Community School District has been named one of eight recipients of 1,000 Friends of Iowa’s Best Development Award for 2018. The district is recognized for the renovations of its J.B. Young Opportunity Center, which houses much of the district's administration.
“These are our state’s development heroes,” Julia McGuire, program coordinator, said in a news release.
Davenport’s award is specifically for renovating a civic building in a “large community.”
“We were pleased to make the application and nominate the J.B. Young Opportunity Center,” Scott Tunnicliff, director of the Hilltop Campus Village, said in a news release. “We are working with the Davenport Community School District to help integrate all of the re-uses of the properties as amenities for the entire community. The district has done a great job of renovating the interior and exterior and of seeking tenants for the building.”
Davenport Director of Operations Mike Maloney said they were “pleased” with the nomination.
“From the beginning of the process, we’ve been eager to make certain the Opportunity Center and vicinity enhances the area for the benefit of the district and the community,” he said.
1,000 Friends of Iowa is focused on promoting responsible land use in development decisions; the Best Development program is used to acknowledge recipients who “help advance sustainability by considering site design, outdoor and indoor environmental impact, public use, and long-term benefits.”
From left, Jamirah Wilson, 14, Britney Carmona, 14, and her sister Nicole Carmon, 13, play a card game at a Thanksgiving dinner at the Boys & Girls Club teen center at J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport, Iowa Thursday November 16, 2017.
From left, Asauyn Terrell, 13, and Tabiaz Sindt, 12, play pool before a Thanksgiving dinner at the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center now open at J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport.
Maggie Pappas, director of the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center, celebrates a successful Thanksgiving Dinner at J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport.
Maggie Pappas, director of the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center, laughs with kids after their Thanksgiving Dinner at J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport.
Jayden Legree, 13, has milk and cookies after a Thanksgiving Dinner at J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport.
Kendrick Lee, left, watches as Kaleb Kulla goes in for a layup during some down time from classes with the Safer Foundation, Davenport. The foundation is now located in the lower level of the J.B. Young Opportunity Center.
Michael Jackson III shows off his ball handling skills during some down time from classes with the Safer Foundation, Davenport. It is now located on the lower level of the former J.B. Young Intermediate School.
Kyra Townsley, Kendrick Lee and Ciara Sanchez work on homework at the Safer Foundation, Davenport, located in the lower level of the J.B. Young Opportunity Center, Davenport.
The former J.B. Young Intermediate School; the Davenport School Board voted to close it as a school in 2015 and it actually closed in 2016. Now it is known as the J.B. Young Opportunity Center.
A line of people wait to get into the Davenport Community Food Pantry now open at the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport. Organizers said an average of 130 families visit the pantry when it's open Tuesdays, 4:30-7:30 p.m, and there were 170 families present on a recent Saturday, when it's open 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Site co-coordinator Sarah McGlynn moves a box of food at the new Davenport Community Food Pantry now located at the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport. When she's not volunteering at the pantry, McGlynn teaches at Monroe Elementary School, Davenport.
Clara Price of Davenport puts a box of cereal into her cart at the Davenport Community Food Pantry now open at the J.B. Young Opportunity Center.
People use carts as they move through the line at the Davenport Community Food Pantry in the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport.
Katie Hill gets help from volunteers Cara Fah and Emily Krist in the freezer section of the food pantry at the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport. This pantry is one of the largest in Davenport.
Dana Moder of Davenport puts some groceries in the cart of Ashley Snell on a recent Tuesday night at the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport.
Ashley Snell of Davenport gets some help from volunteer Alex Krist at the food pantry inside the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport.
Sherrie Manley of Davenport gets some help from volunteer Chuck Dorsey as she moves through the line at the food pantry inside the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport.
Sherri Manley of Davenport gets some cake mix and volunteer Megan Dorsey puts it into her cart on a Tuesday at the food pantry inside the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport.
A man rolls his cart of groceries out the door after using the food pantry at the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport, previously a school.
Students Rykevius Edwards, 18, left, and Matthew Spencer, 17, cut the ribbon during an open house and grand opening ceremony for the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the open house allowed visitors to see the first floor of the building and learn about the programs available to the community.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch speaks during an open house and grand opening ceremony for the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport.
Students and local leaders sit on stage during an open house and grand opening ceremony for the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport on Tuesday. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the open house allowed visitors to see the first floor of the building and learn about the programs available to the community.
Davenport School Board President Ralph Johanson speaks during an open house and grand opening ceremony for the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport on Tuesday.
Scott Tunnicliff of the Hilltop Campus Village Association speaks during an open house and grand opening ceremony for the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport on Tuesday.
Guests listen to speakers during an open house and grand opening ceremony for the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport on Tuesday.
Student Matthew Spencer, 17, holds a pair of ceremonial scissors during an open house and grand opening ceremony for the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport on Tuesday. After the ceremony, the open house allowed visitors to see the first floor of the building and learn about the programs available to students.
Rene Gellerman of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce speaks during an open house and grand opening ceremony for the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport on Tuesday.
Community Education Specialist John Border speaks during an open house and grand opening ceremony for the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport on Tuesday. Border attended the school, which formerly was for intermediate grades.
Guests explore the halls of the J.B. Young Opportunity Center during an open house and grand opening ceremony on Tuesday. The center is on the first floor of the school and now includes 12 programs and social services agencies.
Interior of the new Davenport Community Food Pantry, located in the former J.B. Young K-8 School. It's at the northeast corner of the building and has an outside exit.
A shopper checks out food for her family at the new Davenport Community Food Pantry, located inside the former J.B. Young K-8 School, Davenport. It is open for distribution on Tuesday afternoons and Saturday mornings.
This mural, painted in 2007, is in the hallway near the gym at Davenport's former J.B. Young school. Mike Maloney, district operations director, said a committee will decide on the placement of art in the former school, now being renovated as a community center and the district's new headquarters.
The new playground for preschool children in Davenport's Children's Villages program, to be located on the north side of the former J.B. Young school.
The main gym at the former J.B. Young K-8 School is used for storage, but it will be improved during the renovation process so that it can be used by sports groups, including Beyond the Baseline and the Quad-City Youth Sports Foundation.
A volunteer from Lowe's Heroes organization, which partnered this year with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, paints a wall "deep sea blue" in the new Davenport Teen Center located at the former J.B. Young K-8 School.
Carpenter Josh Webb works in a classroom in the former J.B. Young School in Davenport. When complete, the building will house the Davenport Community School District's administrative offices, and eight nonprofit organizations.
David DeWitt finishes dry wall at the J.B. Young Opportunity Center. The IT Department is expected to move in next month, though renovations will be ongoing for another year.
The former J.B. Young School.
The new parking lot design, accepted by the Davenport School Board on Monday. The site is the former J.B. Young K-8 School, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport. The red box shows where parking spaces used to be located; now that will be a landscaped area along Locust Street.
This is the accepted plan for the new parking lot at the J.B. Young Opportunity Center, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport.
Davenport School Board members will consider the design of a parking lot to be located on this field north of the former J.B. Young Opportunity Center.
Grassy area north of the former J.B. Young school in Davenport may evolve into a landscaped parking lot. The school board will consider two plans for the area at its meeting on Dec. 12.
Davenport Community Schools Director of Operations Mike Maloney talks about the potential uses for the former J.B. Young K-8 School at Main and Locust streets a few months ago. This week, he talked about various properties owned by the district, and located in the city limits.
Maintenance workers check some of the utilities in the former J.B. Young K-8 School at Main and Locust streets Wednesday. The school district is negotiating with various nonprofit groups to lease office space on the first floor of the building.
Lockers have been removed on the second floor and several other areas at the former J.B. Young K-8 School at Main and Locust streets.
The former J.B. Young K-8 School at Main and Locust streets.
