122518-qct-qca-santa-006
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus meet Diana Hernandez-Flores of Davenport and her one-day-old baby Natalia Guadalupe at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, Monday. Genesis and UnityPoint Health have released their list of most popular baby names for 2018. The list includes Jackson, Charlotte and Olivia.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

Quad-City teachers and preschool staff, take note: You'll be wrangling a lot of little boys named Jackson in a few years.

UnityPoint Health–Trinity and Genesis have announced the most popular baby names for 2018, and among them is Jackson for boys.

Jackson, with various spellings, was the 19th most popular name for boys nationally but easily No. 1 at Genesis BirthCenters with 25 boys given the name. It was the third time Jackson made the list since Genesis began tracking in 2006 (it was No. 1 in 2016 and 2014). At UnityPoint Health–Trinity Moline BirthPlace, the alternative spelling Jaxson topped the list; at its Bettendorf BirthPlace, Jackson was second, following Oliver. UnityPoint Health does not release the number of children given each name.

Liam was the most popular name for baby boys nationally and No. 2 at Genesis, with 20 boys given the name. It did not make the top five at UnityPoint Health BirthPlaces in the Quad-Cities, but was No. 2 across all UnityPoint Health system hospitals in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Genesis BirthCenters

  • Jackson (25)
  • Liam (20)
  • Lucas (15)
  • Henry (14)
  • Elijah (14)

Trinity Moline Birthplace

  • Jaxson
  • Aiden
  • Hunter
  • Oliver
  • Theodore

Trinity Bettendorf Birthplace

  • Oliver
  • Jackson
  • Hudson
  • James
  • Cameron

UnityPoint Health system

  • Oliver
  • Liam
  • William
  • Owen
  • Theodore

As for girls, Charlotte and Isabella topped the list at Genesis BirthCenters for the second consecutive year, with 15 babies given each name at the Davenport and Silvis BirthCenters. Neither name made the top five at the UnityPoint BirthPlaces in Moline or Bettendorf, though Charlotte was the third most popular throughout the UnityPoint Health system. Nationally, Amelia/Emilia topped the list of popular baby names for the third straight year, according to babynames.com. At Genesis BirthCenters, Amelia was No. 3 with 13 baby girls this year.

Genesis BirthCenters

  • Charlotte (15)
  • Isabella (15)
  • Amelia (13)
  • Olivia (11)
  • Harper (10) 

Trinity Moline BirthPlace

  • Ava
  • Railsey
  • Mila
  • Harper
  • Emery

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace

  • Olivia
  • Ava
  • Brooklyn
  • Natalie
  • Hazel

UnityPoint Health system

  • Harper
  • Evelyn
  • Charlotte
  • Emma
  • Ava

The top five girl names nationally in 2018, according to babynames.com, were Amelia (or Emilia), Charlotte, Aria, Violet and Aurora. For boys, it was Liam, Oliver, Henry, Declan and Grayson/Greyson).

