MUSCATINE — On Monday morning, Jamie Hopkins and the rest of the team at KWPC, The Voice of Muscatine, had a conference call with their new owner.
According to FCC filings, JAM Media Solutions bought classic rock "Vintage Sound 93.1" KMCS, classic country KPWC (860) and the station's direct mail weekly The Voice of Muscatine from Prairie Radio Communications for $665,000 at the end of June. In addition, owner Jonathan A. Mason, Sr., included a separate $300,000 for the station's real estate.
"We've been broadcasting from the same location since 1946," Hopkins said. "The basic premise has been to serve the broadcast coverage area with relevant local content. Jonathan Mason's vision is to invest in that concept which is a big relief."
Hopkins said his team responded positively to Mason's energy in Monday's meeting.
"These guys (JAM Media Solutions) really love radio," Hopkins said. "The only way to be successful in a small market like ours is to serve the local market, educating and informing about local people and local events."
JAM Media Solutions also bought four radio stations and another online newspaper from Max Media and Hengooch for $1.85 million.