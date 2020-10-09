James Patrick Schmidt to challenge Sonia Berg for Moline Alderman At-Large

James Patrick Schmidt has announced he will challenge incumbent Sonia Berg for Moline Alderman At-Large in the April 6 municipal election.
Schmidt was raised in Silvis and graduated from Alleman High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and worked as a journalist in Illinois, Missouri and Florida. He lives in Moline with his wife, Jean, and their two sons, ages 2 and 4.
Schmidt, 32, currently works as a media planner for MindFire Communications in LeClaire.
Recent cuts to city staff and services inspired Schmidt to run for office.
"Looking around at everything that's happening in the city, I see so many of our services are being cut and pulled back," Schmidt said. "Those are the services that really matter to our residents and to our businesses. When I look into what our council is doing, it seems like they keep trying to take services away and detract from everything Moline should be; an excellent city — one of the best in the Midwest.
Support Local Journalism
"I have a vision for serving all of Moline. We're not quite doing that, but we have a chance to do something special."
If elected, Schmidt said his focus will be on improving community services and amenities and helping businesses grow through economic development.
"Our city has the potential to be the best in the Midwest, but if we want that to be true, we need to start acting like it," he said. "We need leaders who try to move Moline forward, rather than cutting support for businesses and community services. Moline has always been a great place to live, work and visit — but we need a city council that will fight to make sure the promise of Moline is available for all of us.
"I’m here to get in that fight."
Seats up for election in Moline are mayor and alderman wards 2, 4, 6 and alderman at-large. Completed candidate packets may be filed at city hall, 619 16th St., with City Clerk Janine Hollembaek Parr from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 - 23.
Additional information is available on the website of the Illinois State Board of Elections, including filing requirements and forms.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.