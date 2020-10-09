James Patrick Schmidt to challenge Sonia Berg for Moline Alderman At-Large

Schmidt was raised in Silvis and graduated from Alleman High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and worked as a journalist in Illinois, Missouri and Florida. He lives in Moline with his wife, Jean, and their two sons, ages 2 and 4.

"Looking around at everything that's happening in the city, I see so many of our services are being cut and pulled back," Schmidt said. "Those are the services that really matter to our residents and to our businesses. When I look into what our council is doing, it seems like they keep trying to take services away and detract from everything Moline should be; an excellent city — one of the best in the Midwest.