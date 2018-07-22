James Stratton will leave KWQC after Sunday's broadcasts.
Stratton has been with the station since 2014. He grew up in the Quad-Cities, graduating from Sherrard High School and Augustana College.
In a tweet, Stratton said "You let a hometown kid chase tornadoes and presidential candidates across the state in one of the wildest election seasons we've ever seen. I've climbed silos, been in and on frozen rivers, rode with police, fire, EMS and the Blue Angels."
He began at KWQC as a photographer, and moved on to become a reporter and in July 2016, to the weekend anchor desk, according to the station's website.