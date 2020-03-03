Jason Bonham, son of original Led Zeppelin drummer, to play at Adler June 9

Jason Bonham, son of original Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, will bring his tribute to the classic rock band to Davenport's Adler Theatre at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Tickets ($37, $49, $62 and $72) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6 at the Adler box office, 136 E. 3rd St., and at Ticketmaster.com.
Encompassing hits from the iconic band’s entire career, the concert celebrates the life and music of Jason’s father, who died in 1980 at 32, after consuming an equivalent of 40 shots of vodka.
Now 53, Jason Bonham was a former member of the band Air Race, which recorded with Atlantic Records, and opened for acts like Queen, Meat Loaf, Ted Nugent, and AC/DC. In 1988, Jason took his father's spot in the televised, first Led Zeppelin reunion at the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary concert, which included Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones. Later that year, he toured with Page and recorded the album "Outrider" with him.
With his sister Zoe by his side, Jason represented his father when Led Zeppelin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in January 1995. He put together another solo project which culminated in "In the Name of My Father -- The Zepset," featuring songs of Led Zeppelin.
Jason starred with Ted Nugent, Evan Seinfeld (Biohazard), Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) and Scott Ian (Anthrax) on the VH1 reality TV show, "SuperGroup," in 2006. In December 2007, Jason played drums in a Led Zeppelin reunion at London's O2 arena with surviving members Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant.
Most recently, Bonham has performed and recorded with Foreigner. For more information, visit jasonbonham.net.