The Jaycees of the Quad-Cities are looking for local community members who have made a positive impact in the area to be honored at the service club's annual meeting.
The Community Awards Banquet will be March 22 at Jaycees Hall, 2940 Brady St., Davenport. It begins at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and entertainment with dinner and awards at 6:30 p.m.
The awards banquet showcases individual excellence in leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiative, impact of work, and inspiration to others. All recipients must be under age 40 at the time of the banquet.
Awards include: Young Community Leader, Young Religious Leader, Young Educator, Young City Servant, and the 2018 Member of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
Anyone can nominate an individual by filling out a nomination form at https://www.jayceesqc.org/community-award-banquet by March 1. Send it to info@jayceesqc.org.
Recipients will have their name displayed on a plaque at Jaycee Hall and receive a $150 cash honorarium.