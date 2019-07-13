The final round virtually was a victory lap for Michael Kim on Sunday last year at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
A year later, the leaderboard is very congested after 54 holes at the John Deere Classic.
Cameron Tringale, seeking his first PGA Tour victory, and Andrew Landry are tied for the lead after three rounds at 16-under par. Bill Haas and Adam Schenk are a stroke back.
Kim had a five-shot cushion en route to his record eight-stroke victory in 2018.
There are plenty of possible storylines that could unfold today with 11 players within three shots of the lead. Among those is 2016 JDC champion Ryan Moore.
“No lead is safe out here with this kind of golf course and setup,” Tringale said. “My mindset all day was just to get one more (birdie) because you never know where you’ll be Sunday afternoon.”
Tringale and Landry are in today’s final pairing that goes off the first tee just after 12:30 p.m. CBS will have television coverage from 2-5 p.m.
Besides a winner’s check of $1,080,000 and a bronze buck trophy, only two players in the top 11 — Moore and Lucas Glover — are exempt for The Open Championship starting Thursday in Ireland.
The highest JDC finisher in the top five will land a spot on the charter jet for the flight across the pond for the final major championship of the season.