Jean Dickson seeks at-large seat on Bettendorf City Council

Jean Dickson, current member of the Pleasant Valley Community School District Board of Directors, announced today her candidacy to seek the post of alderman at-large on Bettendorf City Council.
“Living in Bettendorf for over 20 years and spending the past 8 years with the school board, I have determined that my background, energy, and familiarity with so many in this community will be a tremendous asset to the council. We already have a Premier City and my service on the council will allow me to put my background to work in moving this city even further forward,” said Dickson.
Dickson has served on the Pleasant Valley Community School District Board of Directors since 2013.
She also currently serves on the Bettendorf Civil Service Commission and the Grievance Commission for the Iowa Supreme Court.
She is a 1989 graduate of Luther College and a 1992 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law. She was a judicial clerk for the Iowa Court of Appeals for one year and has been in private practice with the law firm of Betty, Neuman & McMahon, PLC, in Davenport since 1993.
She is a former president of the Scott County Bar Association. In 2019, she was a finalist for a vacancy with the Iowa Court of Appeals.
She resides in Bettendorf and has two children.
Quad-City Times