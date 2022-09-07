 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeff Bladel sworn in as Davenport police chief

New Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel was publicly sworn in as the next leader of the Davenport police department on Wednesday.

His dad, former Davenport Police Chief Mike Bladel pinned his badge, and told his son he was proud of him, and he'd provide a great service to the community.

"I am extremely proud to be a police officer and serve this city, and am extremely honored to be able to have this privilege of being the chief," Jeff Bladel told audience at city hall. 

Bladel takes the helm as the 64th Police chief of Davenport, according to research from the Davenport Public Libraries. He succeeds Paul Sikorski, who retired after logging 34 years with the Davenport Police Department.

Bladel has worked for the Davenport Police Department for 27 years, most recently in the position of major, or assistant chief, since 2016.

As chief, Bladel has said he wants to focus on recruiting and retaining officers, crime analytics, and prevention strategies. 

On Wednesday, Bladel thanked his father for working to get the police department accredited and Sikorski for "helping tear down the walls of the police department that has been enclosed for several years." Bladel also thanked Davenport officers and leaders of other Quad-Cities law enforcement agencies.

Mike Bladel was Davenport's police chief for about eight years until he retired in 2008. He was elected Scott County Sheriff in 1992, 1996 and 2000.

"I'm the past and he's the present and the future," said Mike Bladel.

