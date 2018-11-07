The new acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker is a former Iowa Hawkeye football player who grew up in Ankeny and has a long history in Republican politics in the state.
He also served five years as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, which includes Scott County.
President Donald Trump appointed Whitaker to the head the Justice Department on Wednesday after asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign. The president has long been critical of Sessions and has humiliated him on occasion for recusing himself from overseeing the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.
The president thanked Sessions on Wednesday for his service and said, on Twitter, that Whitaker “will serve our country well.”
Whitaker, 49, has been the chief of staff at the Justice Department since October 2017. He was appointed U.S. Attorney during the George W. Bush administration.
Whitaker, in addition to gaining some measure of fame as a football player – he played in the 1991 Rose Bowl – has been active in Republican politics. He was the Republican nominee for state treasurer in 2002, but lost to incumbent Michael Fitzgerald. He also sought the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate in 2014, losing to Joni Ernst, who eventually won the job.
Whitaker had a private legal practice for years, and before joining the administration he was a legal commentator for CNN.
In an op-ed on the network’s web site from August 2017, Whitaker said Mueller would be crossing a line if he looked into the president’s or his family’s finances.
In a statement Wednesday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, R-New York, said that Whitaker should recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation, “given his previous comments advocating defunding and imposing limitations” on the inquiry.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, also issued a statement. He praised Whitaker and said, “the Justice Department is in good hands during this time of transition.”
The president said he planned to appoint a permanent replacement.