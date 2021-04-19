Jenny Lind Chapel to celebrate 200th anniversary of famed singer

ANDOVER - Jenny Lind, the famed Swedish soprano, will be remembered at a special service celebrating her 200th anniversary. The service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, and will premier virtually from the Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover and can be viewed at jennylindchapel.org.

The service was to have been held in-person last year, but was postponed due to guidelines in place as a result of Covid-19.

A quartet from the Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble, which is an advanced choir of treble voices form Augustana College, will feature pieces associated with Lind’s performances. The songs will include choral settings of works from Handel’s “Messiah” and Mendelssohn’s “Elijah,” hymn tunes by Oscar Anfelt first published with the financial support of Lind, and the pop ballad “Never Enough” form the recent movie, “The Greatest Showman,” depicting Lind’s American tour with P.T. Barnum.