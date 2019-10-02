EAST MOLINE — A special opening act will be featured at the Ian Noe show Friday, Oct. 18, at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave. The show originally was booked at the since-closed Raccoon Motel venue in Davenport.
Opening the evening will be Jeremy Ivey, the 41-year-old Nashville songwriter who is Margo Price's husband and guitar player. Price — the 36-year-old Aledo native and country-music darling — has had a busy 2019, touring; welcoming the couple's first daughter, Ramona Lynn Ivey, born June 4; and producing her husband's new record.
Released last month, Jeremy Ivey's “The Dream and the Dreamer” is a nine-song collection of homespun, deeply introspective tracks, according to a promotional release. Ivey, who has said he wants to release an album a year, cites as influences everyone from the Beatles to Neil Young, Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan.
The disc's piano-led title track, which closes the record, seeks to recapture the idea of the American Dream.
“I wrote 'The Dream and the Dreamer' in my sleep,” Ivey said. “(Margo and I) were in Mexico. We both passed out kind of early, and I woke up in the night and I had this dream about these two characters. One of them was a glowing green ball, and the other one was a figure. The dream is a green ball and a figure was the dreamer. ... And then it turned out that it was a story about America, and that the dream was the American dream. The dreamer was the exodus from England to find a new place.”
He and Price have been married 11 years, and they also have a son, Judah, born in 2010. His twin brother, Ezra, died at 2 weeks old from a heart condition.
“We still haven’t worked this all out, the two careers thing with two kids,” Ivey recently told Rolling Stone. “I might have to stay home sometimes when she’s out (on tour). I already decided that I’m not going to be in her band full time.”
Whether on tour together or not, the couple, who played in the soul group Buffalo Clover before successfully refocusing on Price’s solo career in 2014, remain creative partners, the Rolling Stone story said. Price produced “The Dream and the Dreamer” and duets with Ivey on “Greyhound,” about an interminable bus ride. She also helped Ivey co-write the record’s first single, the revealing “Story of a Fish.”
A September review of the album at americansongwriter.com said: “The rockers stay on low boil as the ballads, country waltzes and folkie strums amble along amiably. But the whole is greater than the sum of these parts, leaving a lasting impression that most will want to return to while paying attention to the lyrics, Ivey’s strong suit."
All tickets purchased for the Oct. 18 Raccoon Motel show will be honored for the 7 p.m. Rust Belt gig. Tickets are $10, and they're available at eventbrite.com/e/ian-noe-tickets-62653534408.