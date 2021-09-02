Jersey Farms Park opens in northeast Davenport

Courtney Connor hit the tandem swing Thursday with her 3-year-old daughter Emerson, at the new Jersey Farms Park in northeast Davenport, swinging as high as it would allow and listening to Emerson’s delight.

City officials had just cut the ribbon dedicating the park open and ready for use Thursday afternoon with neighbors, children and dogs in attendance.

Connor said she and her family will have lived in the Jersey Farms neighborhood for four years come November, and the park is a welcome addition.

“This is awesome,” she said as she and Emerson swung back and forth. “We’ve been waiting for this a long time.”

While she and her family would take trips to all the parks in the area, it was the Eastern Library Park that once was closer. Now, they have a park that is just around the corner from their house.

Davenport Alderman Ben Jobgen, 6th Ward, said the park has been in the works since about 2015-2016, with the development of the Rhythm City Casino.