Jersey Farms Park opens in northeast Davenport

Courtney Connor hit the tandem swing Thursday with her 3-year-old daughter Emerson, at the new Jersey Farms Park in northeast Davenport, swinging as high as it would allow and listening to Emerson’s delight.
City officials had just cut the ribbon dedicating the park open and ready for use Thursday afternoon with neighbors, children and dogs in attendance.
Connor said she and her family will have lived in the Jersey Farms neighborhood for four years come November, and the park is a welcome addition.
“This is awesome,” she said as she and Emerson swung back and forth. “We’ve been waiting for this a long time.”
While she and her family would take trips to all the parks in the area, it was the Eastern Library Park that once was closer. Now, they have a park that is just around the corner from their house.
Davenport Alderman Ben Jobgen, 6th Ward, said the park has been in the works since about 2015-2016, with the development of the Rhythm City Casino.
“This is something that has gone through many neighborhood meetings with different contractors with which the city has worked,” Jobgen said. The contractors met with the neighbors to discuss their needs and wants, the city got it in the budget and the area ended up with a park that has a walking-jogging path one-third of a mile long, some playground equipment and a nice pavilion.
Jobgen said what is up now could be considered Phase I. In the future, there could be some pickleball or basketball courts when the money is available through the capital improvement plan.
“We’re happy that Phase I is complete,” Jobgen said. “We have a great asset that we can enjoy out here and we won’t get too greedy about Phase II just yet. If it comes that would be great.”
Jersey Farms neighbor Sarah Masterson said that initially developers wanted to build a 33-unit condominium complex where the park is now, at the end of East 65th Street.
“The neighborhood said no,” Masterson said. “We let them know that the neighborhood had to have a say in what went here.”
That is one of the reasons Davenport Mayor Mike Matson credited the neighbors with getting the park.
“Credit to the folks that live around here,” he said. “They’d come to council and they’d talk to us. We’ve had a lot of discussions over the years about getting a park in the northeast corner of Davenport.”
The neighbors kept going to planning sessions and to city council meetings and giving their ideas and opinions, Matson said. The park made it into the budget, he said, “and now we have another gem for families to love.”