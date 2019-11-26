Jersey Farms residents prevail, secure 55-foot building height limit

Residents of the Jersey Farms neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief: The maximum building height near their homes will be lowered to 55 feet.

The bitter, months-long dispute between residents of the neighborhood and developers of nearby plats ended Tuesday night when the Davenport City Council voted unanimously to reduce the building height cap from 120 feet to 55 feet.

Before the vote, councilmembers heard from several homeowners who advocated for the 55-foot limit. Joe Slavens argued that 55 feet was more than enough for retail development in the area. Dale Gilmour said that the council should heed its own history of siding with residents over developers. Kathy Storm complained that a tall building would bring noise pollution to the neighborhood.

Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, initially introduced a compromise amendment to lower the height cap to 73 feet, a height chosen because it would ultimately allow a developer to build 80-foot structures thanks to a permitted 10% variance.

That amendment failed 2-8, favored by only Ambrose and Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins, Ward 8.

Jersey Farms is an affluent neighborhood in northern Davenport. The height cap affects land west and south of Elmore Avenue, near Jersey Farms and Rhythm City Casino Resort.