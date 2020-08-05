You have permission to edit this article.
Jesse White awards over $550,000 Project Next Generation grants
Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded $559,358 in 2021 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants to 28 public libraries statewide including the Illinois Quad-Cities.

Area libraries receiving PNG grants include:

• Kewanee Public Library District: $14,580

• Moline Public Library: $15,400

• Robert R. Jones Public Library District (Coal Valley): $26,893

PNG is a mentoring program created by Secretary White and administered through Illinois public libraries.

Project mentors work with middle and high school students as the participants develop skills to use various technologies, achieve success through project-based learning and gain life skills such as effective communication, goal-setting and conflict resolution.

