Jesse White awards over $550,000 Project Next Generation grants

Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded $559,358 in 2021 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants to 28 public libraries statewide including the Illinois Quad-Cities.

PNG is a mentoring program created by Secretary White and administered through Illinois public libraries.

Project mentors work with middle and high school students as the participants develop skills to use various technologies, achieve success through project-based learning and gain life skills such as effective communication, goal-setting and conflict resolution.