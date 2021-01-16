Jewel-Osco to offer Moderna vaccine in Rock Island County to healthcare workers

Beginning Monday, Illinois health care workers in Phase 1A can sign up for appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine through Jewel-Osco pharmacies in Rock Island County. There are no out-of-pocket costs for the vaccine.
Health care workers can make an appointment online at www.albersons.com/covidclinic. Proof of employment is required, which would include a work badge, pay stub, medical license (if applicable) or a letter on the employer’s letterhead.
Each Jewel-Osco location in Rock Island will offer the Moderna vaccine, which the FDA has granted emergency use authorization for people 18 and older. The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose 28 days after the first.
After Phase 1B begins in Illinois on Jan. 25, Jewel-Osco will offer vaccines to residents age 65 and older and essential front-line workers, including police officers, firefighters, educators, food processing and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, corrections officers and inmates, U.S. Postal workers public transit employees, grocery store workers and day care staff.
The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
The total number of cases in Rock Island County since the pandemic was announced now stands at 11,637. The death was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. Total deaths from the virus stand at 284 since the pandemic began.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 5,343 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,064,667 since the pandemic was announced. The state also reported 130 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the number of deaths in Illinois to 18,179 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 304,269 since the pandemic was announced. That number includes 256,403 people who have tested positive for the virus, and 47,866 people whose antigen test showed the presence of COVID-19 antibodies. The state also announced 64 new COVID-related deaths bringing the total number of deaths in Iowa to 4,321 since the pandemic began.
Iowa health officials on Saturday also announced 62 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-related deaths in Scott County. That brings the total number of COVID cases in the county to 15,315 and deaths in the county to 163 since the pandemic was announced.