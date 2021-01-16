Jewel-Osco to offer Moderna vaccine in Rock Island County to healthcare workers

Beginning Monday, Illinois health care workers in Phase 1A can sign up for appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine through Jewel-Osco pharmacies in Rock Island County. There are no out-of-pocket costs for the vaccine.

Health care workers can make an appointment online at www.albersons.com/covidclinic. Proof of employment is required, which would include a work badge, pay stub, medical license (if applicable) or a letter on the employer’s letterhead.

Each Jewel-Osco location in Rock Island will offer the Moderna vaccine, which the FDA has granted emergency use authorization for people 18 and older. The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose 28 days after the first.

After Phase 1B begins in Illinois on Jan. 25, Jewel-Osco will offer vaccines to residents age 65 and older and essential front-line workers, including police officers, firefighters, educators, food processing and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, corrections officers and inmates, U.S. Postal workers public transit employees, grocery store workers and day care staff.

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.