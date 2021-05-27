Job growth booms, unemployment rate falls in all of Illinois metropolitan areas

Unemployment rates dropped and job growth rose in all of Illinois’ metro areas from April 2020 through April 2021, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan statistical area, unemployment dropped 10.3% during that time period while non-farm jobs grew by 8.4%
“Decreased unemployment in all 102 counties compared to last spring is a critical component of Illinois’ pandemic recovery, and the administration will continue to deploy every available resource to ensure that this economic rebound is as widespread as possible,” Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes said in the release. “That said, COVID-19 is still with us, and the department remains focused on supporting workers not yet able to rejoin the labor market through benefits as well as job-matching resources.”
The number of non-farm jobs increased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan statistical area, non-farm jobs increased by 13,600 from 161,400 to 175,000, a rise of 8.4%
The unemployment rate for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA in April of 2020 was 15.9%. That fell by 10.3% to 5.6 percent in April 2021.
The unemployment rate dropped in all of Illinois’ 102 counties.
The metropolitan area with the largest unemployment rate decrease was Rockford MSA, where the unemployment rate fell 12.8 percentage points, from 22.5% in April 2020 to 9.7% in April 2021.
The Carbondale-Marion MSA had the largest year-over-year percentage increase in non-farm jobs, a 9.8% increase from 51,100 jobs in April 2020 to 56,100 in April 2021, a gain of 5,000.
Statewide Illinois added 410,600 jobs from April 2020 to April 2021, from 5,310,300 in April 2020 to 5,720,900 in April 2021, a growth of 7.7%
The statewide unemployment rate dropped 9.2 percentage points from 16.3% in April 2020, to 7.1% in April 2021.