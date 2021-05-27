Job growth booms, unemployment rate falls in all of Illinois metropolitan areas

Unemployment rates dropped and job growth rose in all of Illinois’ metro areas from April 2020 through April 2021, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan statistical area, unemployment dropped 10.3% during that time period while non-farm jobs grew by 8.4%

“Decreased unemployment in all 102 counties compared to last spring is a critical component of Illinois’ pandemic recovery, and the administration will continue to deploy every available resource to ensure that this economic rebound is as widespread as possible,” Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes said in the release. “That said, COVID-19 is still with us, and the department remains focused on supporting workers not yet able to rejoin the labor market through benefits as well as job-matching resources.”

The number of non-farm jobs increased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan statistical area, non-farm jobs increased by 13,600 from 161,400 to 175,000, a rise of 8.4%

The unemployment rate for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA in April of 2020 was 15.9%. That fell by 10.3% to 5.6 percent in April 2021.