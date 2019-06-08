Nearly all the Democratic presidential hopefuls have yet to hire staff or spend money in the nation's biggest state, California, which also offers the largest number of delegates. Most of the attention is being focused on the four states that vote first for a party nominee _ Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. A Los Angeles-based strategist, Michael Trujillo, says in the wake of the state party's convention that California will end up being pretty wide open in the primary race.