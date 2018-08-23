The Figge Art Museum, Davenport, will open an exhibition of works by beloved local artist John Bloom on Saturday in the second-floor Katz Gallery.
“John Bloom: Close to Home” will feature more than 60 works of art — in addition to well-known paintings, the exhibit includes childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely-seen industrial designs.
John Vincent Bloom (1906-2002) lived within 200 miles of the Quad-Cities for most of his life. Memories from his childhood in the small town of DeWitt, Iowa, often surfaced in his artwork, from his recollections of a swift escape from Sunday services at St. Joseph’s to watching farmers at work in the fields, according to a news release.
At 18 years old, Bloom moved to Davenport and attended what then was St. Ambrose College before enrolling at The Art Institute of Chicago in 1926. He attended Stone City (Iowa) Art Colony in 1932, where he met his future wife, Isabel, and studied with Grant Wood. He and Wood worked on the Iowa State University Library murals together. Following Wood’s example, Bloom was dedicated to celebrating Midwestern life in his artwork.
In addition to his celebrated paintings, sculptures and prints, Bloom’s figure sketches and examples of his work as an industrial designer will be on display, offering a new way to look at the familiar artist, the release says. An illustrated booklet, published with funds from the new William D. and Shirley J. Homrighausen Endowment for Publications, will accompany the exhibition.
The exhibit will be on view through Jan. 13. The following companion events are scheduled to complement the exhibit:
Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: Panel Discussion — Remembering John and Isabel Bloom. Two artists who knew and worked with John and Isabel Bloom, John Bald and Leslie Bell, will discuss their lives and art.
Saturday, Sept. 15 and 22, Sunday, Sept. 16, 30 and Oct. 7: Collection and exhibition tours.
Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Free Family Day – Free admission all day with scheduled activities.
For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.