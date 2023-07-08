The man who's named after his father's nickname spends the John Deere Classic driving in style.

Packy Huettman is one of the almost 2,000 volunteers who give their time to the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis. The 80-year-old has spent 20 years shuttling news crews and the occasional professional golfer back and forth from the golf course to the media parking lot.

"All I've ever really done is the driving," Huettman said Friday morning not long after the sun came up. "I get here before five in the morning, and I usually leave by about noon.

"It's been great, all these years as a volunteer. My neighbor was the one who got me started. He volunteered out here, and he asked me if I wanted to come out and give it a try. I had retired from Alcoa in 2001, so he knew I had the time. I guess it stuck."

Huettman has had the pleasure of driving a 2023 Lexus GX 460 most of the week.

"Oh man, I was in that Honda Odyssey at the start," he said. "It's a beautiful vehicle, but it has to be in park before you can let anyone in or out. It's not the car's fault, but I just didn't get along with it, you know?"

Huettman explained his name.

"Packy is my real, full first name," he said. "I was named for my father. His name was John Huettman and his nickname was Packy.

"Before I was born, my dad was a boxer. A pretty good one, I think. But he got the name Packy, because there was another boxer named Packy, and they must have thought they were alike. So that's how I ended up Packy."

Information center

With about 2,000 volunteers working at the John Deere Classic, there at least 2,000 individual stories. For proof, look no farther than Jim Stanbary, Liz Lothridge and Norma Bumann.

"Liz and Norma have been friends for a long time, and then the three of us came together at All Saints Episcopal Church in Rock Island," Stanbary said. "I've been out here volunteering for about 15 years. I started as a driver for the handicap carts. When they did away with those, I came over here to the Information Center.

"I love it here. This is where you get to meet and talk to people."

Stanbary is 84 and retired from two jobs.

"I was with the Navy for 28 years and 11 months. I was a Chief Petty Officer," he said. "Then I worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections."

Lothridge told a different kind of a story. The 82-year-old came to the United States from Belfast, Northern Ireland at the age of 19 with her infant child.

"My first husband was an American, and when I came to the states to join him, he went to the wrong airport to pick me up," she said. "There I was, alone in a strange country. But he found me and I've been here ever since."

It was Bumann, 85, who convinced Lothridge to volunteer at the JDC.

"I was born in London, but my journey here wasn't as thrilling as Liz's story," she said. "I arrived in America on January 21, 1961 — the day John F. Kennedy was inaugurated as the President.

"Liz and I met 43 years ago. We were part of something that was called the 'British Club,' and we have been friends ever since."

Bumann said she continues to volunteer because she enjoys helping others and spending time with friends.

"I really like being out here with Liz and Jim," she said. "We get to spend time together, and we get to meet so many interesting people while we're here."

Lothridge agreed.

"Everyone has a story," she said. "It's just all so interesting."

Admissions

It took Amy McGuire less than two minutes to confess.

"I love to talk; love it," said the 53-year-old, who has the summer free to volunteer, because she is an English teacher at Assumption High School in Davenport.

"But I love to listen, too. Really, the volunteers are the ambassadors for the JDC. A lot of the volunteers get the chance to meet and greet the public and it's a chance to smile and say hello and be helpful."

McGuire spent Friday morning at the Admissions tent, where she helped check in visitors and run courtesy carts all over the golf course.

"The courtesy carts are new this year," she said. "The idea is that there are guests who might have physical issues, may be getting tired, so we are here to try and help.

"I've helped older people and younger people. It's a big course. I just helped a younger guy who had some knee surgery and just needed a break. I think it makes the course less intimidating for people and might help bring more people out to watch."

McGuire's words flew. But when guests arrived, she was attentive and engaged.

"My husband, Sean, got me involved with volunteering, and I've been out here for 10 years," she said. "My daughter, Shannon, and son, Jack, did some time as volunteers.

"We were golf nerds and always came to watch, so we figured we might as well get involved."

McGuire pointed out a number of JDC volunteers are teachers.

"We have the time in the summer, so that's a good fit," she said. "And most teachers are people-persons. We enjoy listening, and I think we are good at it. That skill helps out here."

Like her words, McGuire didn't stay in one place too long. She soon found some guests who needed a ride.

"This is the fun part, chit-chatting and asking people about their stories," she said. "People have the most interesting stories."