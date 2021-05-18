John Deere commits $2.7 million to assist India in COVID-19 fight

John Deere announced Tuesday commitments of more than $2.7 million to provide urgent medical resources and ongoing state support to assist India in its fight against COVID-19.

"Our investment in communities in India where our employees, customers and business partners live and work is designed to help address the greatest needs in the ongoing fight against COVID-19,” said John C. May, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Deere & Company.

“This investment is particularly meaningful for John Deere, which has had a presence in India for more than 20 years and is the ancestral home for thousands of employees around the world,” May added.

John Deere India will work with United Way Mumbai to develop health care infrastructure as needed by state disaster management authorities overseeing COVID-19 response efforts.

These include providing oxygen generator plants, oxygen concentrators, ambulances, ventilators, child ventilators, setting up ICU’s and other vital medical devices to establish health care centers.

Quad-City Times​