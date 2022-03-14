John Deere enthusiasts heading to Davenport for return of Gathering of the Green

Tony Knobbe still can remember standing before Davenport aldermen on a Wednesday night in March of 2020 telling them about what a great event that year’s Gather of the Green would be.

"I looked them in the eye and told them we had a green light to go, and that we’d have 3,000 people there and that everything would be ready for Davenport to host all these people,” Knobbe said.

Then Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a statewide emergency and ordered the closure of many businesses and recreational facilities and the cancellation of large public events and gatherings to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The next morning, Konbbe called off the event.

"It was amazing. I’m still bewildered by the speed at which the world stopped that Thursday in March of 2020," Knobbe, board chair of Gathering of the Green, said of the "hyperspeed" and which the economy and cultural life in Iowa and the Quad-Cities hit pause.

The biennial conference returns Wednesday and lasts through Saturday.

Thousands of John Deere antique tractor and implement enthusiasts and collectors are expected to gather at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport to share their love for and marvel at the diverse selection of big green machines — from farm, lawn and garden tractors and implements to engines and memorabilia — and to honor the agricultural manufacturing heritage of the Quad Cities.

Ken Reese, former co-chair and founding member of the Gathering of the Green Board of Directors, said this year "will be a long-anticipated reunion for green’ enthusiasts."

About 1,100 John Deere enthusiasts from 32 states and four countries have registered for the conference. Knobbe said that compared to 1,200 pre-registered guests in prior years.

He said the dip was mostly attributed to Canadians who must go through COVID protocols to enter the U.S.

Daily ticket sales for the conference topped 3,000 in 2018 and have grown significantly over the years, Knobbe said.

"They buy those $10 tickets and enjoy themselves for the day," he said.

Replica displays built by volunteers will take participants back to John Deere exhibits found at state and county fairs in the 1930s through the 1970s.

New this year is the Plow City Tractor Show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. The show will be indoors March 16 to 18 at the Iowa Building and will include various rare pieces from locally-built brands such as John Deere, Rock Island Plow Company, Root & Vandervoort, Heider, J.I. Case, International Harvester and Minneapolis Moline.

The conference is planned by volunteers from the members of the Deer Valley Collectors, Illinois Valley Two-Cylinder Club, North Eastern Illinois Twin-Cylinder Club, and Northwest Illinois Deer Collectors, and the Classic Green Club.

Knobbe said this year’s show was possible because of the hard work and guidance of Dave Herrell and staff at Visit Quad Cities.

"They went above and beyond our wildest dreams for partners in this thing," Knobbe said. "It’s just amazing."

Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said the "Gathering of the Green is a valuable opportunity for the Quad Cities to serve as host community."

"The rich tradition of this unique event and the passion that people around the world have for Deere & Co. makes the gathering very special," he added.

For more information on Gathering of the Green go to the organization’s website at www.gatheringofthegreen.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.