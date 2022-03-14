John Deere enthusiasts heading to Davenport for return of Gathering of the Green

A 1919 Waterloo Boy Model N tractor is seen on display at the RiverCenter in Davenport during the 2018 Gathering of the Green.
A pair of John Deere tractors are on display.
Tractors are seen on display in 2018 at the Davenport RiverCenter.
A selection of John Deere parts, catalogs and other memorabilia are seen on display at the RiverCenter in Davenport in 2018. The Gathering of the Green is a biennial event for John Deere two-cylinder and New Generation tractor collectors, restorers and enthusiasts.
Tony Knobbe still can remember standing before Davenport aldermen on a Wednesday night in March of 2020 telling them about what a great event that year’s Gather of the Green would be.
"I looked them in the eye and told them we had a green light to go, and that we’d have 3,000 people there and that everything would be ready for Davenport to host all these people,” Knobbe said.
Then Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a statewide emergency and ordered the closure of many businesses and recreational facilities and the cancellation of large public events and gatherings to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The next morning, Konbbe called off the event.
"It was amazing. I’m still bewildered by the speed at which the world stopped that Thursday in March of 2020," Knobbe, board chair of Gathering of the Green, said of the "hyperspeed" and which the economy and cultural life in Iowa and the Quad-Cities hit pause.
The biennial conference returns Wednesday and lasts through Saturday.
Thousands of John Deere antique tractor and implement enthusiasts and collectors are expected to gather at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport to share their love for and marvel at the diverse selection of big green machines — from farm, lawn and garden tractors and implements to engines and memorabilia — and to honor the agricultural manufacturing heritage of the Quad Cities.
Ken Reese, former co-chair and founding member of the Gathering of the Green Board of Directors, said this year "will be a long-anticipated reunion for green’ enthusiasts."
About 1,100 John Deere enthusiasts from 32 states and four countries have registered for the conference. Knobbe said that compared to 1,200 pre-registered guests in prior years.
He said the dip was mostly attributed to Canadians who must go through COVID protocols to enter the U.S.
Daily ticket sales for the conference topped 3,000 in 2018 and have grown significantly over the years, Knobbe said.
"They buy those $10 tickets and enjoy themselves for the day," he said.
Replica displays built by volunteers will take participants back to John Deere exhibits found at state and county fairs in the 1930s through the 1970s.
New this year is the Plow City Tractor Show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. The show will be indoors March 16 to 18 at the Iowa Building and will include various rare pieces from locally-built brands such as John Deere, Rock Island Plow Company, Root & Vandervoort, Heider, J.I. Case, International Harvester and Minneapolis Moline.
The conference is planned by volunteers from the members of the Deer Valley Collectors, Illinois Valley Two-Cylinder Club, North Eastern Illinois Twin-Cylinder Club, and Northwest Illinois Deer Collectors, and the Classic Green Club.
Knobbe said this year’s show was possible because of the hard work and guidance of Dave Herrell and staff at Visit Quad Cities.
"They went above and beyond our wildest dreams for partners in this thing," Knobbe said. "It’s just amazing."
Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said the "Gathering of the Green is a valuable opportunity for the Quad Cities to serve as host community."
"The rich tradition of this unique event and the passion that people around the world have for Deere & Co. makes the gathering very special," he added.
Full conference badge that gets you into all the fair themed displays and conference activities that are offered. This includes early access on Wednesday to the vendor hall and opening reception at the RiverCenter. You can attend any of the 50+ workshops, all evening speaker events, and the Fun Auction. Admission to the Plow City Tractor Show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is also included for all 3 days, and an exclusive preview of the Mecum Gone Farmin’ Spring Classic Auction on Saturday March 19th.
Shuttle transportation is included to these off-site events and the John Deere Pavilion and Store. Full conference registrants can also purchase tickets for the popular closing banquet on Saturday night. Check out the conference schedule for more details. Wednesday is for full conference registrants only. You can register for the full conference for $40 on Wednesday at the RiverCenter South.
No day passes available on Wednesday.
Day passes
Day passes are $10 and are sold at the RiverCenter doors from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. The day pass provides full access to the vendor hall, workshops, evening speakers & events offered on the day you attend. Day passes are not available on Wednesday.
The $10 day pass also includes same day admission to the Plow City Tractor Show on Thursday and Friday. Saturday admission includes the vendor hall, workshops and a preview of the Mecum Gone Farmin’ Spring Class Auction at an open house for Gathering attendees only. Shuttle transportation included with your day pass.
Plow City Tractor Show
The Plow City Tractor Show runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Iowa Building, 2815 West Locust St.
The cost is $5 daily. Purchase at the tractor show only. Buy a $10 ticket at the tractor show Thursday or Friday and get same day access to Gathering of the Green conference at the RiverCenter.
