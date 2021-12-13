John Deere expands U.S. footprint with opening of Chicago office

Moline-based Deere & Co. announced Monday the expansion of its U.S. footprint with the opening of a new Chicago office where it plans to add 150 Information Technology jobs over the next two years, with the goal of hiring a total of 300 positions to support IT and additional roles within the company.
Initially, the facility will target IT capabilities in eCommerce, cloud, data and analytics, and a variety of innovation related technical skills.
“A focused expansion of John Deere’s global footprint aligns directly with our smart industrial strategy. This includes leveraging additional markets that have great diversity and technology skills to incorporate into our world-class talent base,” said Andrez Carberry, Director of Global HR Operations at John Deere. “We build the best products in the world and through our technology, we improve our customers’ profitability while driving more sustainable outcomes. Recruiting and developing diverse talent is critical to our continued growth and to the success of John Deere as a major employer of tech talent in Illinois.”
“John Deere’s new technology center in Chicago is just one example of the innovation and investment Illinois is inspiring with our top-tier talent and world-class infrastructure,” said Governor JB Pritzker.