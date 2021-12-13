 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Deere expands U.S. footprint with opening of Chicago office
0 Comments
alert top story topical

John Deere expands U.S. footprint with opening of Chicago office

  • Updated
  • 0
Deere Chicago office
David Burk | Skidmore Owings & Merrill

Moline-based Deere & Co. announced Monday the expansion of its U.S. footprint with the opening of a new Chicago office where it plans to add 150 Information Technology jobs over the next two years, with the goal of hiring a total of 300 positions to support IT and additional roles within the company.

Initially, the facility will target IT capabilities in eCommerce, cloud, data and analytics, and a variety of innovation related technical skills.

“A focused expansion of John Deere’s global footprint aligns directly with our smart industrial strategy. This includes leveraging additional markets that have great diversity and technology skills to incorporate into our world-class talent base,” said Andrez Carberry, Director of Global HR Operations at John Deere. “We build the best products in the world and through our technology, we improve our customers’ profitability while driving more sustainable outcomes. Recruiting and developing diverse talent is critical to our continued growth and to the success of John Deere as a major employer of tech talent in Illinois.”

“John Deere’s new technology center in Chicago is just one example of the innovation and investment Illinois is inspiring with our top-tier talent and world-class infrastructure,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

The new space, located in the fast-growing Fulton Market neighborhood, will allow Deere to recruit from the deep bench of diverse talent in Chicago and provide them with the flexibility of in-person collaboration. The new office is expected to open in late summer/early fall of 2022.

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil introduces new COVID-19 measures for international travelers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News